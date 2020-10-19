SWAMPSCOTT — A Boston activist and City Council candidate who said he is "frustrated" by the failure of elected officials to deal with health and public safety issues in an area of Roxbury and the South End has been ordered to stay away from Gov. Charlie Baker's home.
Domingos DaRosa of Hyde Park was a leader of two protests outside the governor's Swampscott home last month and earlier this month, during which discarded needles found in an area of Boston derisively known as "Methadone Mile" were placed on the sidewalk outside Baker's home.
"We have this serious health crisis here in Boston where folks are finding needles being discarded on their property, on their doorsteps, in the playgrounds and schoolyards, the sidewalks, in your car, you name it folks are finding it," DaRosa said during a hearing Monday in Lynn District Court. "We've tried to address it at different levels of government and we've gotten no real traction, and you know, the frustration continues to grow because this is an issue that seems to be growing daily."
Lauren Baker, the wife of the governor, sought a civil harassment prevention order from Lynn District Court earlier this month after learning through state troopers that DaRosa's group was planning to return to Swampscott with more needles.
Baker, under questioning by her attorney, Kevin Mitchell, testified that the protests outside the Monument Avenue home were different from others in recent years, because the protesters came closer to the home.
"This particular protest was more aggressive than any group prior to that in my opinion," Baker testified during the "virtual" hearing. "It was much closer to the house and much more in our faces, if you will."
When she learned that the protesters had left used needles on the sidewalk in front of her house, she said she was scared.
"I think that's incredibly frightening and incredibly disconcerting," said Baker. "I don't know what that means, I don't know what is going to happen. I don't want to walk into a biohazard."
Her answer was interrupted by an unknown listener on the virtual hearing.
"How do you guys feel that we go through Methadone Mile?" the person said before being admonished by the judge to stop. It was one of several interruptions during the hearing.
Baker said she was shown Facebook posts by DaRosa, who is running for Boston City Council, in which he says his group is planning to return with more needles.
DaRosa acknowledged that the group, who call themselves the South End Roxbury Community Partnership 2.0, did plan to return to Swampscott, but said he will stay away from the governor's home as long as the order is in place.
He and his lawyer were trying to convince a judge to lift the restriction, however.
DaRosa's attorney, Anthony Ellison, suggested that the group is no different than the frustrated citizens of colonial Boston who dumped tea into the harbor in 1773.
DaRosa said the point was to get the attention of Baker in hopes that he would take some action to address the situation in Boston, where DaRosa coaches the Boston Bengals Pop Warner football team — and is losing players because their parents are terrified of their children being harmed by needles discarded in the grass at Clifford Park.
The hearing took on two issues that have been at the forefront of news lately — the deteriorating quality of life in the area near Melnea Cass Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue in Boston, which has drawn drug users from across the state, and security concerns around the governor's Swampscott home, where earlier this month a Danvers man was charged with walking in to leave a package of materials for the governor.
