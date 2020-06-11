SALEM — Grand jury proceedings resumed in Essex County this week, a move that is expected to break up a logjam of major felony cases that have been stalled in the county's district courts since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down state courts in March.
The proceedings, which typically occur in a classroom-sized space in the basement of Salem's Ruane Judicial Center, are now taking place in the Essex County Law Library.
The library, housed in the former First Baptist Church, fills what was once the main area of the congregation. It provides plenty of space to separate the grand jurors, said Essex County Clerk of Courts Tom Driscoll.
"We examined the options," said Driscoll, whose office worked with the staffs of District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett, regional administrative Judge Thomas Drechsler, and trial court facilities and security staff to come up with the alternative. "We all put our heads together. I think we worked it out pretty well."
Under Massachusetts rules, at least 13 and up to 23 grand jurors vote on whether there is probable cause to hand up an indictment in a case.
Fitting that many people, as well as a court stenographer, a prosecutor, a witness and other staff, into the existing grand jury room while also adhering to social distancing guidelines calling for people to stay six feet away from each other, was impossible in the regular grand jury room.
The law library has long tables where users already typically sit at least six feet apart. Some grand jury members will sit there, while others will have seats around the sides of the room.
Driscoll said he and assistant clerk John Burke measured the library to figure out where everyone could sit or stand.
The library, which has been closed to the public while the courthouse is closed, will be used on Monday and Wednesday.
Because grand jury proceedings are secret, courthouse security will restrict access to the section of corridor on the first floor of the Ruane Judicial Center that connects it to the former church. The grand jurors will be able to use a side door that leads directly into the corridor connecting the two buildings.
They will also be screened for any possible symptoms before each session.
At the end of each day the grand jury is in session, maintenance workers will conduct extra cleaning.
Driscoll said he's also worked out a new process for filing the indictments in his office at the end of the day to limit contact with clerk's office employees as well.
"I'm relieved that we're able to restart the grand jury with the necessary safeguards in place," said Blodgett, "as it's essential in moving the most serious cases forward."
The grand jurors who began hearing cases again on Monday were the same ones originally chosen for grand jury duty back in January, said Driscoll. Because of the pandemic, no new grand juries have been chosen since the courts shut down in March.
