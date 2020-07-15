PEABODY — Granite Coast Brewing Company will host its second virtual "Trivia for a Cause" on Thursday, the night before the brewery taproom reopens.
The charity event benefits One Mission Buzz Off, which supports children battling cancer and their families.
The Main Street brewery has been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"When COVID-19 hit us, like every other business, we were hit financially," said co-owner and head brewer Jeff Marquis, in a press release. "But we were also hit socially. We miss our guests and spending time with our friends. We wanted to stay connected, but also maybe meet some new friends."
In mid-April, Granite Coast staff started hosting trivia and Scattergories games online.
"By hosting these online games, we met a bunch of new people. They became regulars, and I like to think that we all became friends," said Amy Luckiewicz, Granite Coast's marketing and events manager, in the statement.
Three of those regulars — Amy and Chris Mucci and Kristen Almquist-Cevallos — came up with the idea of holding a trivia fundraiser to benefit the Greater Boston Food Bank. Granite Coast decided to sponsor the fundraiser, offering the uses of its online group video account and paying for a host.
The event, held in mid-June, raised more than $2,500 for the food bank — enough to provide 6,000 meals.
Granite Coast learned about One Mission Buzz Off through Marc Filipiak, one of the benefit trivia night's contestants and Luckiewicz's cousin. Filipiak raises money for the charity by shaving his head — a show of support for children who lose their hair while undergoing cancer treatment. Almquist-Cevallos and the Muccis are again involved in planning.
"We're thrilled that these online games have grown into these connections," Luckiewicz said. "We're grateful to people like Amy, Chris, Kristen and Marc for letting us be a part of something bigger. And right now, all of us, even our small business, could need that feeling of being part of something bigger."
Trivia for a Cause: One Mission takes place on Thursday, July 16, at 8 p.m. Entry is $10 per device to play, and multiple people can play on the same team from different locations. Top teams will win prizes and raffles will be available for those who want to donate. To learn more, contact Luckiewicz at granitecoastevents@gmail.com or visit the brewery's Facebook event page. Preregistration is required.
Granite Coast plans to reopen its taproom on on Friday, July 17, Luckiewicz said. Its July hours are Fridays, 4 to 8 p.m, and Saturdays, 2 to 8 p.m. Per the Peabody Board of Health, masks or facial coverings are required to enter the taproom. Dogs must remain in the outdoor patio.