SALEM — The city just got a little greener... $76,872 greener, that is.
Salem has been awarded a Green Communities grant that will help pay for several carbon-footprint-reducing projects at schools, parks and the Police Department.
"These Green Community Acts can provide you funding for a lot of larger projects," said Jenna Ide, Salem's capital projects manager. "There's also an opportunity to do smaller ones — appliances, cars. As part of the governor's plan for going carbon neutral in a statewide plan, the city is de-carbonizing the grid."
Perhaps the most impactful projects covered by the grant are electric vehicle charging stations. Three are set up at Salem High School's Salerno Automotive Technical School, while another three are awaiting power at Forest River Park but are expected online sometime in February. National Grid is covering the remaining cost for the charging stations. They're free for now, with a $2-per-hour fee to be instituted later on to cover operations and maintenance.
The new appliances, meanwhile, range from new refrigerators in smaller offices to new appliances in school lunchrooms that make more energy-efficient meals for students, Ide explained.
The grant also pays for building operator certification training, "which is training that helps facility managers learn more on how to make buildings more efficient, which typically results in a 2- to 8-percent reduction in energy costs," Ide said. "It also teaches you something about LEED buildings and LED lighting, and all kinds of things."
LEED references the U.S. Green Building Council's Leaders in Energy-Efficient Design program, which gives communities benchmarks for making large-scale construction projects as energy efficient as possible. Last July, the City Council received a green building ordinance that would require certain projects to push for a silver LEED rating at minimum. The matter is still in front of the City Council's public health and environment committee awaiting review.
Roughly $10,000 of the grant will help pay for two hybrid vehicles already in service at the police department. To date, the department has switched five gas-burning vehicles out for cleaner sets of wheels, according to police Capt. Fred Ryan. The vehicles cost more to buy up front — upward of $50,000 each once the lights and other police-related upgrades are considered — but the savings from having them can add up quickly.
"You get in, turn the key... and there's nothing," Ryan said, describing the feeling of a car powered by something other than a combustion engine. "It's weird to drive a car like that, and after you go, you can hear the engine kick on."
The hybrid vehicles start under battery power, and that battery is recharged by the engine as necessary, Ryan explained. As a result, when police park and idle somewhere for something like a speed trap, the idling engine turns off and the car stays active on electric power only.
"Ford says each unit saves about 1,300 gallons of fuel a year," Ryan said, putting the impact of that at about $3,500 per vehicle. "Of course, with that figure, they say it's based on a lot of idling, where the engine isn't running. The cruisers are on the side of the road or are doing selective enforcement, where they're not moving. That's where the cost savings come up."
Mostly, of course — the car not running the engine while idling also saves on maintenance costs, Ryan said, whereas other cruisers would be putting wear on the engine without putting miles on the system.
Exciting as that may be, officials are more charged up about the added charging stations.
That's because they can be transformative for the city's culture, Ide said. The six paid for by the grant join others already installed around the city, including a row in front of the Community Life Center on Bridge Street. With each station installed, it makes it that much easier for a household to see the value in upgrading, and with more people upgrading, more stations get installed.
"The more charging stations you have," Ide said, "the easier you can transition over."
