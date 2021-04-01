Grant to enhance virtual features for students' local history program

DANVERS — The Danvers Historical Society says it will be able to enhance its annual history week program with Danvers third-graders this year thanks to a $700 grant from the Mass. Cultural Council and Danvers Cultural Council.
When the pandemic hit in 2020, the program quickly shifted from the typical in-person visit to the Page House and Tapley Memorial to instead provide materials for students via Facebook and YouTube @danvershistory. The grant money will help fund additional virtual features.
The program, run by Sheila Cooke-Kayser, a retired National Park Service educator, has been active since 1986. She trains her volunteers, and makes sure the program gives students a comprehensive learning experience.
Students have the opportunity to bring in their own favorite object and compare it to old fashioned objects, and discuss how it may change 50 years from now. Critical thinking skills are also developed using old photographs, maps and other hands-on objects.
The program is very hands-on and students become researchers with the objects they work with. In 2019, a boy and his grandmother visited the Page House a week after his field trip. He wanted to see the upstairs of the house. He was also able to tell his grandmother the history and facts of the people in the pictures.
For more details on the 3rd Grade History Week Program, go to www.danvershistory.org/programs/#history-week.
~ John Castelluccio