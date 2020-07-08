Grant will fund inmate training, aid re-entry 

BOSTON — The Essex County Sheriff's Department has received a $4 million federal grant that will allow it to provide job training to up to 550 inmates and assist them with finding jobs.
The grant, among the largest of the 26 Department of Labor Pathways Home grants worth $90 million given out by the program, was announced on Tuesday by U.S. Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia.
The training and other services, such as funds for legal assistance to help former offenders obtain licenses or modify things like child support, is aimed at providing a "fresh start," said Scalia.
The training will prepare formerly incarcerated men and women with the opportunity to have meaningful careers, he said. He said that it is one of the goals of the Trump administration.
Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger said the grant will allow the jail to expand its programming to prepare inmates for life on the outside.
The department has been offering training programs, including Hardscape, for several years through its Re-entry Vocational Training Center. The grant will expand that, including technology training in areas like telecommunications and energy management, college-level courses, and asbestos removal.
The jail is partnering with Volunteers of America.
"The one big challenge we're avoiding now is with this grant, we have funding," said Coppinger.
He acknowledged that people leaving jail now are facing greater challenges due to the pandemic.
"COVID-19 really impacted our economy and impacted our jobs," said Coppinger. "Right now, there's a high unemployment rate and a lot of the jobs that would go to our inmates coming out of custody now might not be there, or aren't there."
Volunteers of America Massachusetts President and CEO Charles Gagnon said the idea is to take a holistic approach, dealing with both job training and with the other issues that can sometimes hold ex-offenders back, such as a lack of "soft skills."
Teaching men and women how to speak to a supervisor or explain gaps in a resume are just as key to success as the actual job skills, he said.
"We're going to continue to train them, educate them, give them services they need while inside," said Coppinger. "Once they're out, they'll work with Volunteers of America to find opportunities."
Coppinger cited one former inmate who earned a certificate in HVAC and established a small business when he was released. "He created a handyman business for himself," said Coppinger. "He found a niche based on the training he got. He can build that resume."
"We're really just giving inmates a few more tools in their virtual tool box," he said.
For former inmates, the ability to tell potential employers that they've spent the past year in a training program rather than simply in jail gives them "a huge leg up," said Probation Commissioner Ed Dolan. "That overcomes a huge impediment, trying to explain where you've been. Now I show up as being competitive for a job and that's huge."
