BEVERLY — The Greater Beverly Chamber of Commerce is inviting students to take part in a logo redesign contest, with a $1,000 cash prize for the winner.
The nonprofit organization said it is seeking a new logo to go along with a new mission statement and a planned new website.
"As we thought about creating a new website we had to bring our logo in the same conversation and ask if it reflects where Beverly and the greater area is currently," Executive Director Leslie Gould said in a press release. "The community has evolved immensely in the last 10 years since the launch of our current logo."
The chamber said the logo contest is chance to reach out to local college students and help them build a portfolio of work. Information on the contest has been sent to all area colleges and universities.
The deadline to submit entries is Friday, June 11. The logo will be revealed in the fall of 2021. For more information go to www.greaterbeverlychamber.com.
