BEVERLY — After 25 years of "making a difference" with the Y, Greater Beverly YMCA Executive Director Judith Cronin has announced that she will retire on June 1.
Cronin began working at the Y in 1996 as a group exercise instructor and has served as head of the Greater Beverly Y since 2010. She oversaw a $6.5 million expansion of the Sterling Center Y, an increase in membership from 8,000 to nearly 12,000, and new programs to address a wide range of needs in the community.
"I feel that my contributions to the Y have been what I hoped to set out to do," she said. "I feel like the organization right now is in a very good position to move forward with new leadership."
Cronin, 60, said she postponed her decision to retire in order to stay on during the pandemic. She said the crisis reinforced the important role the Y plays in local communities in areas from child care to food insecurity.
The Beverly Y opened up a child care center for health care workers within a week of the pandemic's arrival. Staff members helped the Beverly schools distribute food to students in the city's parks. And the Y went remote with its program with the Northshore Education Consortium and Justice Resource Institute that provides mental health and homework support for at-risk teens.
"The Y's mission was very present in the community during COVID," Cronin said. "That sort of uncovered the essence of what a YMCA is about, because we were there for the community. Sometimes people think it's a gym or a pool, but I think over the last year a lot of people were able to realize the real strength of the Y and our commitment to the community."
The most visible accomplishment during Cronin's tenure as executive director was the expansion of the Sterling Center Y on Essex Street. But the Y also began several new programs and partnered with other organizations to take on several issues — including a summer learning loss prevention program for elementary school students; the Be Healthy Beverly Coalition to address healthy eating and substance abuse awareness; "Girl Power" and STEM programs for middle school girls; a program to teach children with autism how to swim; and an annual campaign that raises over $400,000 each year to help 3,000 children and families in need.
Chris Lovasco, president and CEO of the YMCA of the North Shore, said the Greater Beverly Y reached "new heights" under Cronin's leadership.
"Judith's wonderful ability to bring people and organizations together for the greater good is remarkable," Lovaso said in a press release. "Through her innovative and unwavering dedication to advancing our cause, she's made a lasting impact on our YMCA and the communities we serve."
Cronin said the Greater Beverly YMCA is now focusing on rebuilding its membership, which took a hit during the pandemic when the facility was closed. Even under those circumstances, half the membership remained, Cronin said, and more people are starting to come back.
"We certainly understand that it's going to be a process to be comfortable for people to get used to doing the things we used to do," she said.
The Greater Beverly YMCA board has appointed a committee to assist Lovasco in the search for a new executive director, with the goal of hiring someone by Sept. 1, according to the Y.
Cronin, a former School Committee member and Ward 6 city councilor in Beverly, said what she will miss most about the Y is seeing the "smiling faces" of members and program participants.
"It's very fulfilling as a career to be part of a YMCA," she said. "You clearly feel like you are making a difference. When you can go home at night and say, 'I might have made a difference in someone's life today,' it's really an honor to have had this job."
