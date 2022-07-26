MIDDLETON — A 121-acre property in Middleton is now protected from development thanks to a $2.7 million conservation restriction.
Greenbelt, a nonprofit land trust based in Essex County, announced Friday that it has purchased the conservation restriction on Camp Creighton, which is owned by the Boys & Girls Club of Lynn.
The restriction permanently protects the property and provides financial resources to the club to further its mission, according to a statement issued by Greenbelt .
Camp Creighton is located between the Harold Parker and Boxford state forests and is part of the Bay Circuit Greenway, a natural buffer along the regional trail. The land was donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Lynn by Albert and Margaret Creighton in 1959 and has been home to Camp Creighton since the 1960s, welcoming hundreds of children ages 6 through 14 from the city of Lynn and town of Middleton.
Greenbelt said the land is rich in ecological value, protecting water quality in Boston Brook and the Ipswich River and safeguarding rare species habitat.
Under the conservation restriction, the club continues to own the property, but Greenbelt and the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Restriction, which contributed $559,000 to the project, now co-hold the restriction and are responsible for monitoring and enforcing it in perpetuity.
Greenbelt said the conservation restriction will protect the land’s natural resources while also allowing the club to continue to operate the camp and make improvements to the facilities over time.
Brian Theirrien, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Lynn, said the summer camp, which includes a renovated air-conditioned lodge, is used by more than 500 kids per year. It can also be rented out on the weekends.
“This partnership will protect and support the Creighton family’s wishes to provide a forever summer camp site for youth from surrounding towns and from the BGCL,” Theirrien said.
Greenbelt said it plans to partner with the club on trail projects and other improvements to the land. The organization credited the generosity of the Creighton family and the financial support of the Institution for Savings Conservation Fund, along with many individual donors and foundations, for supporting the project.
Greenbelt, which is based in Essex, has protected more than 18,400 acres of local land since 1961. It also owns and maintains dozens of reservations throughout Essex County that are open to the public.
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.