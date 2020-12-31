Group aids jobless restaurant employees

DUSTIN LUCA/Staff photoAs the air gets colder and pandemic changes day to day, calls for donations benefiting restaurant staff are lining up again to help impacted restaurant workers make ends meet. That now includes the Sheehans, a Salem couple who recently organized another fundraiser for North Shore residents to help workers get through the pandemic. Pictured from left: Mark Sheehan, donor Denis Castleton, O'Neills waitress and donation recipient Kenia Melinda Joy, and Scott Sheehan.