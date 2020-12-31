Group aids jobless restaurant employees

SALEM — As restaurants face a bleak and unpredictable winter, organizations helping employees impacted by the COVID-19 crisis are rising up again.
Behind You, a Salem-based support organization that shifted its mission in the spring to help get stipends to restaurant workers throughout the pandemic, has so far doled out more than $60,000 to more than 250 North Shore restaurant workers. As the organization expand its reach to help more workers, Salem couple Mark and Scott Sheehan launched their own fundraiser to quick, unexpected success.
By Wednesday evening, from just two days of raising cash, the Sheehan fundraiser to help restaurant workers has generated $4,720.
"I thought maybe a couple friends might pitch in, something like that," said Scott Sheehan. "I sent a link to (Salem Mayor) Kim Driscoll to let her know what we were doing — since this is her city, we didn't want her to be surprised — but we didn't think she'd share it out on her page."
It was an easy message for Driscoll to get behind.
"With diminished occupancy restrictions, rising case counts and cooler temperatures, the start to the new year is going to be a challenge for many of our restaurant employees," Driscoll wrote while sharing the fundraiser on Facebook. "Never underestimate the ingenuity and generosity of Salem residents!"
Left out in the cold
Businesses throughout the country have been hammered by the pandemic. For local businesses, the struggles began in the spring, when Massachusetts, initially one of the hardest-hit states, was among the first to enact some level of economic shutdown. Restrictions put in place in March caused many restaurants to close temporarily, some of which stayed shuttered when outdoor, and later indoor, dining returned in July.
In the meantime, restaurant employees, most notably wait and bar staff, have been collecting unemployment at home. And the cold weather, along with rising case counts, could mean more dining restrictions.
The Sheehan fundraiser cuts $100 checks to employees, while Behind You adds tax-deductible benefits to donors and cuts checks for $250.
"It's going to be a very long winter," said Erin Truex, vice president of Behind You. "And it might not sound like a ton of money, but if you're waiting for the government to make a decision on what our stimulus package will look like or what a relief package will look like, or you don't have the paperwork to apply for unemployment... $250, we give that so individuals are able to make ends meet. There's already so much uncertainty going on, and we don't want there to be uncertainty for how they'll pay bills."
Kenia Melinda Joy is one of those people. She's a waitress at O'Neills of Salem who, on Tuesday afternoon, was handed the first $100 Sheehan check by Salem resident Denis Castleton, one of her regulars and a well-known "zombie" character seen downtown throughout the tourism season.
It's a finite amount of cash that she's going to split into even smaller portions with colleagues, she explained. Still, the slightest bit of assistance helps.
"This is amazing, because we've been struggling hard with all the restrictions," Joy said, holding a white envelope with their payment. "They've been making it very hard, and we've been trying our best with cleaning and trying to get people to not go from table to table."
The Sheehan fundraising effort works through nominations and is much smaller scale than Behind You. That's how Castleton was tapped to deliver the envelope.
"We've seen places having to close permanently," Scott Sheehan said. "Our city relies on the tourism, and it relies on people going out to the restaurants and the shops and everything. What we're doing isn't going to save the world. It certainly isn't going to put a dent in the real problems we're dealing with, but we're hoping to bring smiles to a couple people's faces and show that Salemites are behind them."
Looking to share the love
Now nine months into its new focus, Behind You is still looking for first-time recipients of its $250 stipends. Of 242 to get checks as of Tuesday, 202 — 82% — work in the restaurant industry. Workers at cafes, bars, breweries and distilleries make up the remaining 18% of recipients.
Just under half of those getting checks from Behind You work in Salem, with another 24% working at businesses in Beverly, 10% in Peabody and smaller chunks in Lynn, Swampscott and Marblehead. As of right now, those who have received a payment from Behind You aren't yet eligible for another.
"It isn't just Salem," Truex said. "Lynn has been adversely impacted by this. Beverly has. We really wanted to spread out in terms of our service area, because there are people who work in Salem who can't afford Salem and might live in Beverly."
But at the same time, as powerful as donations to either effort can become, Truex also stressed that residents can keep dining out while businesses remain open — and tip heavily when possible.
"I'd obviously appreciate financial contributions to Behind You," Truex said, "but I ask that people really think small when it comes to ordering food."
That was echoed by Castleton, who said his trips to O'Neills this year have felt like a celebration of life.
"They're all great here — Kenia, Will, Ciara, Jamie, Polly, fabulous people," Castleton said. "Whenever they're here, I make sure I always tip them."
And it's those customers who are keeping the employees on even footing ahead of looming shutdown threats in the weeks ahead.
"We also have a lot of regulars who are coming in three, four times a week just to keep us going," Joy said. " "It's the regulars that can make or break a night."
For more on Behind You, visit BehindYouInc.org. For the Sheehan GoFundMe page, visit bit.ly/SalemNYSurvival.
