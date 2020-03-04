SALEM — A group of young men found making a rap video in the basement of the former Knights of Columbus hall near Salem Common and arrested last summer were spared from convictions Monday, after prosecutors agreed to reduce the charges against them.
The men, who were found in the basement of the 94 Washington Square East building on the evening of Aug. 30, had been facing charges of breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony and malicious destruction of property — charges, their lawyers argued last fall, that were far too severe for the circumstances.
During that hearing, attorneys for some of the men say their clients were hired to work on a video and had no idea that they weren't allowed inside the building, which was being converted to condos at the time.
Prosecutors had initially agreed last fall to drop the malicious destruction charges and reduce the breaking and entering charges to misdemeanors.
Four of the defendants, who were facing other criminal charges at the time, pleaded guilty to the reduced charge. Corey Marston, 29, of Lawrence, was sentenced to time served, 50 days he'd spent in custody following a bail revocation; Kemani Boone, 21, of Malden, was sentenced to 82 days in jail, or time served; Vincent Caruso, 25, of Lynn, pleaded guilty on Jan. 24 and was sentenced to time served, 15 days in jail; and Jordan Asencio, 24, of Roslindale, pleaded guilty in December and is serving a six-month jail term concurrently with an unrelated case.
The remaining defendants were set to go to trial this week, and six of them had asked for separate trials.
On Monday, prosecutors further agreed to reduce the remaining charge, asking a judge to convert it to a civil offense that will be dismissed upon the completion of community service or payment of court costs.
Judge Carol-Ann Fraser went along with that request.
Radhmee Pena, 19, of Salem, who performs under the name "Chispa;" Kelvin Barros, 24, of Boston, Keyshawn Rogers-Howard, 22, of Lynn, Shondell Holloway, 21, of Lynn, Julio Gamboa, 20, of Dorchester, and Michael Uribe, 34, of Salem each pleaded responsible to the charges and agreed to either pay the fine or perform 36 hours of community service.
An 11th defendant, Randall Hawkins, 19, of Long Beach, California, did not appear for Monday's hearing and is wanted on a default warrant.
Michael Bencal, who represented Barros, said his client had already faced difficulty finding jobs as a result of that charge appearing on his record and hopes that the reduction of the matter to a civil offense will help him move beyond the episode.
