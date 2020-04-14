DANVERS — COVID-19 testing of residents and staff of the Hogan Regional Center, an intermediate care facility for developmentally disabled individuals in Danvers, began over the weekend, a spokesman for the state agency that oversees the facility confirmed Monday.
The development was hailed by advocates for developmentally disabled adults, and comes after at least three residents of facilities overseen by the Department of Developmental Services have died of COVID-19-related causes, with another 122 residents and 150 staff testing positive.
Hogan Regional Center houses approximately 117 clients who require support beyond that available in a group home setting and is one of two such facilities in the state; the other facility is located in Wrentham and serves 235 individuals.
In addition, the Department of Developmental Services oversees 253 state-operated group homes that serve 1,066 individuals.
Nearly 10,000 live in group homes operated by vendors.
As recently as last Thursday the agency was still saying that it would test only symptomatic residents of those group homes and facilities.
The advocacy group COFAR (The Massachusetts Coalition of Families and Advocates) said on Monday that it had subsequently received a response from Massachusetts Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders saying that the state “has started mobile testing for individuals in DDS group homes.”
“Also on Sunday, COFAR was informed that testing of residents and staff had begun at the Wrentham Developmental Center and the Hogan Regional Center in Danvers, the state’s two remaining Intermediate Care Facilities for the developmentally disabled,” said David Kessel, a spokesman for the group.
“COFAR has been calling for such testing, maintaining that group homes are potential targets for the rapid spread of the virus,” said Kessel.
The organization said it still has concerns that the vast majority of group homes, operated by private vendors, are not conducting adequate testing.
A spokesman for the agency said it is continuing to explore options for those provider-run homes, including mobile testing, and is also developing dedicated quarantine sites.
