SWAMPSCOTT — About 16 people stood across the street from Gov. Charlie Baker’s home Thursday morning, in a repeat of a small protest held last week demanding Baker reopen the economy, first shutdown in March to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Three state police troopers stood in front of the governor’s home while the protesters — some carrying “Don’t tread on me” flags — milled about on Monument Avenue.
“We are going to be here every Thursday from 10 a.m. until noon until Charlie Baker reopens Massachusetts,” said Dianna Ploss, who founded the MA 4 Trump group and has a radio show in New Hampshire. She’s a former Gloucester resident who stills lives in Massachusetts, she said.
“We want to see people be able to go back to work,” said Ploss, who was not wearing a face mask.
“We want to see people not threatened with being fined if they go out of their house without a mask on or if they go into a supermarket.”
Many of those gathered Thursday, like Ploss, wore gear supporting President Donald Trump.
“We want to make sure that people who own firearms stores and people who own sportsman’s clubs can open up without the fear of being sued or having their licenses taken away,” Ploss said, adding that they want Baker to change political parties “because he’s clearly not a Republican.”
Ploss, asked how she would respond to people afraid they might get sick from going into the office, replied: “Then you stay home... Why should I have to wear a mask...because you are immuno-compromised?”
“I’m just counter-protesting these lunatics,” said James Callahan, of Swampscott, who stood with his dog amid the group, and at one point shared tense words with a Baker protester.
“Of course they want to get back to work, everybody wants to get back to work and make money,” he said. “Nobody’s happy like this, but it’s what’s best.
I mean, you don’t throw the baby out with the bath water.”
