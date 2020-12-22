SALEM — A Groveland man pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges stemming from a scheme involving the theft of pricey "smart" lightbulbs and thermostats, which he then allegedly sold to a Salem business that in turn sold them on eBay and Amazon.
Justin Farinato, 39, had reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors last month in the case and formally pleaded guilty to charges of interstate transportation of stolen goods and tax evasion during a hearing before Judge Allison Burroughs.
His sentencing in the case is scheduled for next December. He will remain free on bond with conditions that include a curfew.
Farinato will also forfeit more than $397,000 he made over the course of approximately five years, according to a copy of the plea agreement filed in court. He is also agreeing to cooperate with tax investigators to determine how much he owes the IRS.
The Salem business has not been identified in court papers.
Farinato was a frequent visitor to Home Depot stores throughout the area, where he would, prosecutors say in court documents, take items like smart bulbs, thermostats and control hubs, then stash them in another part of the store to be retrieved a short time later. Farinato would remove the items from their boxes, then stash them in the various pockets of his cargo shorts.
The chain had become aware of his activities and had banned him, but he continued to show up at various locations. In 2018, they went to the FBI.
Investigators learned that Farinato would immediately drive to Salem, where he sold the bulbs to a dealer who put them on eBay and Amazon Marketplace at significantly lower prices than retail.
That dealer allegedly told investigators that he'd received virtually all of the bulbs he sold online from Farinato, who, the dealer said, told him that they were store returns that could not be resold.
