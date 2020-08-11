SALEM — A robust "food farm" has popped up at Mack Park and is doling out thousands of pounds of food to local families. But the farm is growing a lot more than carrots and kale.
Described as "a municipal farm and future food forest," the Mack Park food farm replaced an unused baseball practice area at the base of the park's hilly Grove Street entrance. Today, it constitutes about 10,000 square feet of growing space, along with a manmade pond that captures water for irrigation and overflows to a wetland abutting Tremont Street.
But as city councilors and other Salem officials toured the farm on Monday, there was a sense from some that more farms are not just coming, but must keep coming.
"We're working on a lot right now, and so far the city — all of you — has been terrific, and this project is sailing," said Pat Schultz, one of three agricultural minds behind the farm. "I know everybody is going to say this, but (demand) is going to continue to grow, and we can't keep up with our three markets on Wednesday and the food giveaway on Saturday with just this farm."
The farm was created through the efforts of Matt Buchanan and Schultz, both with Salem's HomeGrown Urban Abundance Gardening, and Andy Varela, co-owner of Maitland Mountain Farm. It was built in the past year with about $40,000 through grants, the Community Preservation Act and more.
"We were thrilled when Kim (Driscoll, Salem's mayor) and Kerry (Murphy, city health and wellness coordinator) came to us in probably September or October of last year and said, 'we need food,'" Schultz said. "This was pre-COVID and everything. We needed it then. We need it more now, and we're going to continue to need it over the long term."
Today, the farm has hundreds of pounds of lettuce, celery, carrots, peppers of several varieties, eggplant, kale and more. It has also produced hundreds of pounds of cucumbers and tomatoes.
A lot of that food — 3,500 pounds of it in fact — has ended up at Salem's farmers' markets in partnership with Salem YMCA and Salem Pantry since the farm first opened on July 7, according to Murphy.
"Think about how amazing it is," Buchanan said. "One row, early in the season, grew 800 pounds of produce. We then reseeded that."
That's just one row out of about a dozen designed to turn over throughout the seasons and grow different things based on what's best suited at the time.
"There has always been this itch to figure out what else we could do," Varela said. "Doing agriculture on public land is absolutely appropriate and should be done. Our goal is to continue to push the administration and City Council. Where else can we do this?"
In the years to come, the city plans to add a "food forest" behind the farm. That will bring fruit- and berry-bearing trees and plants that will be freely accessible to residents once they mature. A greenhouse is also planned for the front of the farm to help start growing seeds during the winter.
"We'll be ready to furnish this with seedlings in early May every year," Schultz said. "It also might have the capacity (for more), or we might want another one so we can grow seeds for vegetables in other parts of the city, if that's what the city wants."
And it seems like that might be the case.
"Where can this grow?" Driscoll said. "We'd love to have other places, because there's such a high demand for produce, and it's a community builder. We're just scratching the surface."
Contact Salem reporter Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him on Facebook at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.
||||