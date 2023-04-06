BEVERLY — Former City Council President Paul Guanci took out nomination papers to run for mayor on Wednesday, setting up a major challenge to incumbent Mayor Mike Cahill.
Guanci served on the City Council for 20 years, 16 as council president, before deciding not to run for reelection in 2021. He said running for mayor is something he always wanted to do and that this year is “the right time.”
“I decided if it wasn’t this time it would never happen,” Guanci said. “It was a really, really tough decision but I said to myself this would probably be my last shot.”
Guanci said Cahill has done a “really admirable job” as mayor for the last 10 years, including his leadership during the pandemic. But he said it’s also time to “give people a choice.”
“I have nothing but respect for Mayor Cahill,” Guanci said. “I enjoyed working with him and I deeply respect him. It’s giving voters the choice of two people who genuinely care about the city and have a lot of experience.”
Cahill said Wednesday that he understands Guanci’s interest in being mayor and said he anticipates a “very active, busy coming year for both of us.”
“Paul is a good person with a strong history of serving our wonderful community,” Cahill said in a text message. “I’ve truly enjoyed working together with Paul over many years on behalf of the people of Beverly. I believe we’ve accomplished some really good things together.”
Cahill, who had said previously that he would seek reelection, also took out nomination papers on Wednesday.
Guanci’s entry into the race sets up a competition between two of the city’s most successful politicians. Cahill, 61, is in his 10th year as mayor. He was the city’s state representative for 10 years from 1992 to 2002, and also served one term as City Council president.
Guanci, 58, was the leading councilor-at-large vote-getter in eight elections, which automatically made him council president. The only time the two were on the ballot together, Cahill narrowly beat out Guanci in the councilor-at-large race to become council president.
Guanci is the owner of Super Sub Shop and Casual Catering on Cabot Street. He said if he became mayor he would offer his employees the chance to take over the business or he would perhaps sell it. Guanci said he “got tears in my eyes” when he was at City Hall taking out the nomination papers at the thought of becoming mayor and leaving Super Sub.
“It would mean I wouldn’t be behind the counter every day at Super Sub like I’ve been for the past 37 years,” he said.
Cahill lost his first bid for mayor to Bill Scanlon in 2011 but has won the last five elections, two of them when he was unopposed. Two years ago he beat challenger Esther Ngotho with 72% of the vote.
Cahill said the city is in the middle of many projects and work that is important to residents, and that he is “incredibly energized to do this work every day.” He called serving as mayor “an incredible honor and blessing.”
“I look forward to asking our Beverly voters to continue to place their trust and faith in me and in our outstanding team at City Hall so we can keep doing our very best to guide our great city forward,” he said.
Candidates for mayor have until Aug. 10 to return their nomination papers to City Hall for certification with at least 100 signatures of registered Beverly voters. The preliminary election in Beverly is scheduled for Sept. 26, while the general election will be held Nov. 7.
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.