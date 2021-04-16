BEVERLY — Paul Guanci, who has served as City Council president for most of the last two decades, said Thursday he will not run for reelection this year.
Guanci said the stress and time commitment of running his sub shop and catering business during the pandemic while also trying to meet his responsibilities as a city councilor and council president has become too much.
"I'm exhausted from Zoom meetings and trying to keep my business running during COVID," he said. "For the 35 years I've been doing this (at Super Sub), I've never worked more."
Guanci, 56, was first elected to the City Council in 1999. He has served on the council for 20 years, including 16 as president, a position that goes automatically to the at-large councilor with the highest vote total in the election.
Guanci said he is working at Super Sub Shop, his business on Cabot Street, more than ever because he needs to be there to support his employees during the pandemic. He said the long hours at work combined with running council meetings via Zoom has been "very taxing" and has made it more difficult for him to respond to constituents.
"I've always prided myself on my constituent work, finding answers and getting back to people," he said. "My constituent work hasn't been top notch. It takes me a few days to get back to people where it used to be instantaneously."
Guanci said all of the work has taken away from time with his family, which includes his wife, Kristin, and children Anna, 25; Noah, 16; and Julia, 13.
In making his decision, Guanci said he recalled his first debate in 1999 when he mentioned that his goals for the city included a new police station and a restaurant on the waterfront. A new police station is under construction and scheduled to open this summer, while construction of a new restaurant on Water Street is expected to start soon.
"What else is there to do?" he said. "I've been doing this for 20 years. It was almost an easy decision for me. The city is in great shape financially. We've done a lot of good things. It's been a pleasure to work with Mayor (Mike) Cahill. I've enjoyed working with everybody over the past two decades. I know it's the right time for me right now."
Guanci has considered running for mayor in the past but said he has no intention of doing so anytime soon.
"I've always thought I would be a good mayor," he said. "But when you're the mayor, that's your job. That's the only thing you can do. As long as I'm a small business owner, I couldn't be an absentee owner."
Gaunci will remain in office until the end of this year, when his two-year term will expire.
As of Thursday, two people had taken out papers to run for the three councilor-at-large positions — incumbent Julie Flowers and past candidate Euplio Marciano.
The other incumbent, Tim Flaherty, has not taken out papers. Flaherty said Thursday he has been busy with the opening of the new YMCA in Gloucester in his role as executive director of the Cape Ann YMCA.
Flaherty said he hasn't made up his mind on a reelection bid. "That's my plan right now, but I haven't had a chance to evaluate what the next two years will bring."
All six ward councilors — Todd Rotondo in Ward 1, Estelle Rand in Ward 2, Stacy Ames in Ward 3, Scott Houseman in Ward 4, Kathleen Feldman in Ward 5, and Dominic Copeland in Ward 6 — have taken out nomination papers. The only other new candidate so far is Sonning Road resident Richard Tabbut, in Ward 3.
Mayor Mike Cahill has taken out papers for reelection, as have three potential challengers — Beverly police officer Dana Nicholson, entrepreneur Marshall Sterman, and real estate agent Michael Kennedy.
School Committee members Rachael Abell, Kenann McKenzie, John Mullady and Lorinda Visnick have also taken out nomination papers. Cressy Street resident Juan Castro has also taken out papers to challenge Abell in Ward 1.
Candidates have until Aug. 6 to take out nomination papers, and until Aug. 10 to have the required number of signatures certified. The city preliminary election, if necessary, will be held Sept. 21, with the final election on Nov. 2.
