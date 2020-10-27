Editor's note: This is the second of five profiles on the candidates for 13th Essex District state representative.
DANVERS — Lifelong Danvers resident Jason Guida is running to represent the 13th Essex District because he is tired of partisan fighting.
“Having worked for both Democrats and Republicans, I have been an independent throughout the entire time,” Guida, an attorney on the North Shore, said. “I vote for the person, not the party.”
He added that there is an “opportunity to give the voters a real choice to choose someone who is not waist deep in partisan politics, somebody who is able to work for both sides of the aisle and also work for the voters.”
Guida, 41, is a former legislative and budget director for the state Senate, a former assistant district attorney, and a former director of the Massachusetts Firearms Records Bureau. It's because of that experience, he said, that voters should choose him to represent the district.
"No other candidate, independent or otherwise has the experience I have in all three branches of government," he said.
State Rep. Ted Speliotis's decision earlier this year to retire from the state Legislature at the end of his term generated a complicated five-way race for his seat which represents Danvers, West Peabody, and part of Middleton.
Guida is one of three independents facing off against Republican Robert May of West Peabody and Democrat Sally Kerans of Danvers, who previously held the seat.
Food industry entrepreneur Christopher Keohane of Danvers and former district coordinator for Speliotis Bill Bates are also running for the seat as independents.
Guida said one of his many goals if he were to be elected to represent the 13th Essex District would be to build stronger connections between local police departments and the communities they serve.
“There seems to be an unnecessary divide between those who support the police and those who support the Black Lives Matter movement. It is a completely unnecessary divide,” he said. “Supporting police and opposing inequality are not mutually exclusive.”
Guida said over the course of his career, he witnessed how the criminal justice system treats people of color differently. He also understands the role police officers and departments play in public safety.
“Law enforcement are important stakeholders in our community. They are part of our community, and they need to be involved in any reform conversation,” Guida said. “But also that certainly Black Lives Matter, and the problems we've seen thus far can be solved, but they need to be solved through conversations that are bringing us together and not dividing us further.”
Guida also said his experience as a lawyer would greatly benefit the district.
“It does provide a legislature with a different perspective and a level of experience I think is particularly important when you are running for a position where you are actually writing laws,” he said. “Not only having written laws, but having seen how they play out in a courtroom setting provides me with context and understanding of how all this comes into play.”
He added, “It adds significant value to a district to have a representative with a law background.”
