Guinea pigs under pressure in Salisbury

SALISBURY — A home for homeless guinea pigs has moved from New Hampshire to Salisbury, but the COVID-19 pandemic may be keeping it from operating at 100%.
Kim Smothermon is the director of The Guinea Pig Sanctuary, a nonprofit at 129 Bridge Road. The Guinea Pig Sanctuary is dedicated to saving and finding homes for guinea pigs throughout New England.
Guinea pigs require a lot of time and attention, and their owners sometimes find they can’t take care of them, according to Smothermon. She said guinea pigs are sometimes found in dumpsters, trash cans and even on the side of the road because their owners dump them.
The sanctuary provides a safe place for any guinea pig that can no longer stay with its owner. It works with Mainely Rat Rescue in Auburn, Maine, and Live and Let Live Farm in Chichester, New Hampshire, to make sure its furry tenants have the best possible chance of finding a forever home.
“Right now, we’ve got about 300 guinea pigs here,” she said. “We’re still dealing with the after-Easter rush. Everyone went out and got a guinea pig for their kid on Easter and they are no longer taking care of them.”
Guinea pigs are an excellent therapeutic animal for children and adults, according to Smothermon.
“We work with Seacoast Mental Health, Partners in Health, Families First and Amoskeag Health, and work with emotionally needy kids,” she said. “We have families that come once a week for three hours. We have kids who come here right out of the hospital and they are relieved.”
The Guinea Pig Sanctuary does not charge for most of its services and has been kept afloat by roughly 4,000 volunteers worldwide, Smothermon said.
“We have one woman from Sweden who sends $16 each month,” Smothermon said. “We also take families that are homeless and help them find places. We have a half acre where families are welcome to social distance. They can also set up yard sales, if they need to.”
Amesbury resident Debra Sleeper recently brought a sick guinea pig to the sanctuary and could not say enough positive things about the service she received.
“These guys are angels,” Sleeper said. “When I come here, I know that my guinea pigs are being taken care of and they are OK.”
Smothermon established the Guinea Pig Sanctuary three years ago in Hampton, New Hampshire, but a fire in February 2019 caused her to move her base of operations to Salisbury just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit earlier this year.
“We moved in here in the middle of March,” Smothermon said. “We opened for a week and then we were all shut down.”
But The Guinea Pig Sanctuary has recently run afoul of the state.
The organization needs to file a 501(c)(3) determination letter with the Internal Revenue Service as well as a copy of its certificate for solicitation with the state to complete the application process to be approved as an animal shelter or rescue in Massachusetts, according to Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs press secretary Craig Gilvarg.
Gilvarg said in an email that the Guinea Pig Sanctuary needs to sign a foster agreement with the state in regard to maintaining ownership of animals and providing necessities such as food and health care. It must also keep a record of behavioral/medical issues, and demonstrate it provides a safe, caring environment.
Smothermon said she has secured the services of an attorney to take her case but has also let her clients and volunteers know of the situation on the sanctuary’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/GuineaPigSanctuaryHamptonNH.
“We weren’t in Massachusetts last year, we were in New Hampshire,” Smothermon said. “So I had to file taxes in New Hampshire. We already have the 501(c)(3) determination letter and that will be filed when I file in Massachusetts for next year, when I will automatically have the certificate for solicitation. We have got families that are freaking out right now because they think we might be shut down. This is where they go.”
