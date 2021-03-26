Gun range at Salem High on hold after concern

SALEM — Concerns from outside the high school have caused a newly housed marksmanship range at Salem High to temporarily close.
Salem High’s Junior ROTC (Reserve Officers Training Corps) program recently set up an air-rifle-based firing range in an unused classroom at the school. The move gave a permanent home to a part of ROTC’s marksmanship curriculum that has run for 25 years out of the school’s cafeteria after-school, Superintendent Stephen Zrike said.
Guns are a controversial topic in Salem — a recent rash of gun crimes and a proposal for a gun shop on Florence Street have sparked conversations amid city officials and some outcry from residents.
“A complaint was shared with me about the fact that this practice was going on, and my first reaction was — of course — grave concern. I didn’t even know what it was associated with,” Zrike said. “I’ve had an opportunity to look into what has been a long-standing practice in Salem Public Schools, and across the state, and across the nation.”
The complaint, Zrike said, came anonymously from outside of the high school. It did not originate from a school teacher or student, he said.
In the Salem High Junior ROTC’s marksmanship program, Zrike said participants use air rifles to shoot at targets in a controlled setting.
“Everything is locked in a security chest, and the students, as part of the drill, march to the location — wherever it is — where they set up the marksmanship program and curriculum, which includes the targets for them to practice on,” he said.
Salem High School isn’t the only one on the North Shore with a program using a firing range. Both Beverly High and Lynn English have ranges that are used by students in those schools’ respective ROTC programs, according to the district.
In Beverly, a now 21-year-old ROTC program has had marksmanship since 2005. The curriculum has used the high school’s cafeteria for a firing range since 2011, according to Chief Warrant Officer Tom Smith, one of the program’s teachers.
“All participants must attend a safety course, and they must pass the exam. They must get a 100% on the exam or they don’t pass it,” Smith said. “The instructors that run it, we’re all certified and trained, and the training we do requires recertification every three years to maintain that, and our procedures and protocols require that we must supervise that range.”
Sgt. Maj. John Sumner, an instructor responsible for the program in Salem, described similar protections at Salem High.
“They can’t even pick up a rifle until they’ve passed 100% a marksmanship quiz and evaluation,” Sumner said. “It isn’t just about shooting at all. It’s about discipline. It’s about being able to follow instructions, being able to follow orders. It’s about relaxing, being able to control, focus, think about what you’re doing before you squeeze the trigger.”
Zrike said he has zero concerns about safety at this point and trusts the school’s staff and students in how they handle it. The firing range has still been put on hold, however, so it could be reviewed further.
“It’s just a question that I think is an important one — is the school the right place for that to happen, given all the concerns about violence across the country, not just in schools?” Zrike said. “We’ve put a pause on the practice — not the actual curriculum, but on doing it in the school, because I think it’s worth a conversation.”
