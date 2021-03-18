SALEM — It'll be another month before plans for a gun shop outside of downtown will be heard at the city's zoning board.
Anthony Picariello Jr., a Nahant resident, has applied for a special permit to open a firearm shop on Florence Street, a short, dead-end road between the northern end of Canal and Lafayette streets. The matter was on the agenda for the Zoning Board of Appeal's meeting Wednesday night, but discussion was continued to the next meeting on April 21 before it could begin.
It's the second time the discussion has been delayed. This time, several proposals in front of the ZBA asked to save their presentations for April after it was learned one of the board's five members couldn't attend the meeting.
"I learned late this afternoon, unfortunately, (that) there would only be four members of the board," said attorney Philip Moran, speaking on behalf of Picariello. "We request a continuance so we can put our presentation before the whole board."
After Moran made his request, neighborhood resident and Ward 5 City Council candidate Jeff Cohen pushed for the application to be denied. He's one of 53 residents who've opposed the project via written public comment to the board, while only three to date have written in support.
Cohen's objection — in which he said that two neighborhood groups haven't been contacted about the project — was quickly rejected by board Chairperson Mike Duffy.
The next ZBA meeting will be held Wednesday, April 21, at 6:30 p.m. Meeting details, including a full agenda and how to join virtually, will be posted prior to that date at salem.com/calendar. The gun shop application, public comment and more can be viewed at bit.ly/3eUaHSM.