MARBLEHEAD — A confrontation between two men, one of them with a handgun and the other with a box cutter, on Bubier Road in Marblehead Friday afternoon appears to be the result of a "pile of misunderstandings," the town's police chief said Monday.
The incident, which occurred just before 3:30 p.m., started when a dog ran out of a house and approached a man walking his own dog, Chief Robert Picariello said.
The owner of the loose dog told police he went outside, still holding a box cutter he had been using inside his home to open a box.
As the men attempted to separate the dogs, "things got a little hot and a little threatening," said the chief.
At some point the man walking the dog pulled out a gun.
Picariello said the owner of the gun had a license to carry it.
Both the owner of the house and a passerby reported what was happening. First, police received a phone call from the owner of the house at 3:27 p.m., reporting that a man with a "vicious dog" was pointing a gun at him, according to the police log.
At 3:38 p.m., a woman who was on her way to visit a family member on Bubier saw the encounter and decided to drive to the police station to report seeing a man pointing a gun at someone, according to the police log.
The names of the men were not released, but Picariello said both were adults. They did not appear to know each other, and the man with the gun does not live near the scene of the incident, he said. No charges had been filed as of Monday.
