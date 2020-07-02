DANVERS — Beverly Athletic Club owner Ed Soul has been counting the days since fitness clubs and gyms were ordered shut in March due to health concerns of the coronavirus.
Now, many gym owners are expecting they will be allowed to reopen in the first part of Phase 3 on Monday, July 6. They were not included in Gov. Charlie Baker's Phase 2 reopening plan, which began Memorial Day weekend. The reopening will bring a change in how people work out.
"So, we are on day 106 right now," Soul told North Shore business leaders on Wednesday during the North Shore Chamber of Commerce's sector reopening series focused on gyms and fitness centers. "A lot of days being closed."
The 30,000-square foot athletic center on Reservoir Road and Soul's BAC Express at the Cummings Center have been closed since March 17. The club immediately stopped collecting dues at that time, Soul said.
"The last 106 days basically I've been burning money ... unbelievably well," he said. They've conducted webinars on how to reopen, looking at ways to make people feel comfortable coming back. This past week, some members toured the facility. They have removed some equipment to spread people out while they work out.
The club has installed signs encouraging members to stay 6 feet apart and to "please clean all equipment and apparatus pre- and post-workout."
"Hopefully, in the fall, we can close up a little bit or just have less equipment in the club," said Soul, noting he bought a machine to disinfect the club daily at a minimum. They have also purchased additional sanitary wipes, and installed hand sanitizer stations. Employees' temperatures will be taken as they come in the door.
Soul said there is a lot of uncertainty, including whether the state will require masks for those working out.
He's not alone in wondering what the next few months will bring.
"You know, we are all in this together," said Rob Lowell, executive director of the Torigian Family YMCA in Peabody.
"We want to make sure that when we do reopen, it's going to be slow, phased and safe," Lowell said, adding that they looked at how Ys reopened in other parts of the country and worked closely with the Peabody Board of Health.
Physically, the Y has added a plexiglass divider at the welcome center, shifted transactions online, installed touchless water bottle filling stations and added plexiglass between fitness equipment. Treadmills now face the windows, there are new sanitizing stations and new signs to remind folks to keep 6 feet apart.
While the Y will not be checking temperatures at the door, they will be asking members health questions to screen for COVID-19.
"People are going to be, some are going to be excited, some are going to be fearful, and some are going to not know what emotion they have when they come in the building," Lowell said.
"We need to be open," said Dave Dos Santos, CEO of Best Fitness, in an interview.
Best Fitness has Massachusetts locations in Chelmsford, Lowell, Springfield and Danvers. The latter is a 27,000-square-foot gym in the Liberty Tree Mall. Dos Santos is eyeing the July 6 reopening.
He has sued Gov. Charlie Baker in federal court, saying the emergency order that closed his fitness centers was arbitrary and deprived him of his constitutional rights to operate his businesses.
He said no government should be allowed to say what business should be open, noting how his clubs still have to pay rent despite being closed with no way to make money. And he added that it was arbitrary as to which businesses were allowed to stay open, such as big box stores. Restaurants, which are much smaller than his gyms, are being allowed to reopen for indoor dining in Phase 2.
Dos Santos said he is still waiting for guidance from the state on occupancy limits and mask wearing.
Despite all this, for months Best Fitness has been putting in place procedures to keep gym-goers safe. Dos Santos said his gyms had a reputation for being some of the cleanest in the state before the pandemic.
While it's not known when his locations in New York will reopen, his Best Fitness in Nashua, New Hampshire, already has. Members are being asked health screening questions at the door, and those entering and leaving are being asked to wear a mask. Employees will wear masks in Massachusetts. He has upped his cleaning budget by 50%.
One of the things Dos Santos has noticed in Nashua is gym-goers are being "super, super respectful" in making sure to clean the fitness equipment before and after each use.
"It's really brought back people's etiquette," he said.
