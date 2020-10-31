SALEM — The unavoidable Halloween crowds exited to a smooth finish Saturday night, with just one arrest reported in an incident that was unrelated to the holiday.
"It went very well. This was the earliest I think, in my entire career, that we cleared out Halloween," said Salem police Capt. Fred Ryan late Saturday night. "We sent the outside assets (i.e. state police) home at 9 p.m., so that's a good time."
In the night's lone arrest, a Salem man taken into protective custody earlier in the day became combative at the police station during booking, Ryan said. Last year, the night's only arrest involved a domestic incident.
"Everything seems to be back to normal at this point," Ryan said.
Businesses also closed at 8 p.m., a commercial curfew city leaders set last week in an effort to urge crowds to go home.
"We were out and about," Ryan said, "and every business we checked on was closed and in darkness."
The Essex Street Pedestrian Mall received much of the focus from police and city officials not just Saturday but throughout October, as crowds frequently clustered and created exposure scenarios amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. At its peak at 5 p.m., Ryan said, the pedestrian mall had between 2,000 and 3,000 visitors on it based on crowd observations from the state police Air Wing.
Though the crowd was thick at that point, it got quieter as the night went on. Only hundreds remained at 6 p.m. By 7:40 p.m., about 230 people were counted, and by 8:30 p.m., no more than 120 people were on the pedestrian mall as state troopers on horseback cleared out any remaining revelers.
"People heeded the warning," Ryan said. "Hopefully, we prevented a lot of spread of COVID."
Police will be out Sunday, though in much lower numbers — 15 or 20 at best — as visitors are still expected to turn out in volumes that need to be managed, according to Ryan.
"That's normally what we do for Halloween, just because it's a weekend," he said. "Next year, it'll be similar because it's a Sunday."
To respond to this story or suggest another, contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.