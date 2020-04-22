SALEM — Nobody knows what Halloween will look like this year, but 29 pages of traffic and parking rule changes show that work to fix parking for 2020 and onward is well underway.
The City Council will tackle three submissions from City Councilor-at-large Ty Hapworth at its regular meeting Thursday night. The orders accomplish the following:
The three orders call for either adoption Thursday night or a referral to the City Council's ordinance committee for a more focused look.
"One of the few things we can agree on is that traffic and parking, through no fault of any person, isn't working," Hapworth said. "We have a tangled web of ordinances that are duplicative. You have decades of reactive policies put in by City Councils. The best way of fixing traffic and parking issues in Salem is to hand it over to experts who can take time and be thoughtful about how they handle the implementation of policy."
Though it represents the smallest chunk of Hapworth's submissions, the shift of voting power to the Traffic and Parking Commission represents one of the larger changes overall. As proposed, the City Council would still have veto power over new rule changes, as the rules take 168 hours — seven days — to take effect. At any point in that window, any three city councilors can "request that a City Council hearing be held to approve or deny" a specific change.
But there's another change that impacts some of the city's rules for resident-only parking during October — an issue that generally hits the City Council every year just before October. The restrictions are best seen throughout downtown Salem and its adjacent neighborhoods, where most streets slam into resident-only mode the instant the Haunted Happenings season begins on Oct. 1.
"We're scaling back some of the areas in some cases," said Dave Kucharsky, the city's traffic and parking planner. "In addition, rather than make (the rules) 24/7 enforcement, it's during specific hours where we're saying it's for resident parking only."
The rules changes specifically list streets facing resident-only parking restrictions, as the current ordinances do — albeit with duplicates throughout the current rules. The proposed changes further add October resident permit parking "shall be in effect from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m., Monday through Friday, and 12 to 7 p.m. Saturday through Sunday, Oct. 1 to Nov. 1."
Resident parking is an annual conversation. The goal this time was to get the conversation started months ahead of time, whether tourism makes a comeback in 2020 or not, according to Kucharsky.
"I'm not sure what Halloween will look like this year, but for us it was more of, 'October will come in the future,'" Kucharsky said. "This is something we've wanted to address this year, so it's just trying to continue that effort and not let another season go without having these discussions with councilors."
The meeting will be held remotely given the current COVID-19 pandemic. Those wishing to attend can do so through the videoconferencing and webinar tool Zoom. Instructions on how to join can be found on the agenda for the meeting at salem.com/calendar.
Contact Salem reporter Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him on Facebook at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.