SALEM — Halloween will be wildly different this year, with an early business curfew, no fireworks and a hope from leaders that the city’s biggest annual party never gets started.
But it’s still business as usual for Salem police, who’s goal this weekend will be to clear out crowds downtown and, elsewhere, ticketing and towing illegally parked cars.
“We’ll have the full contingent of officers we normally have,” said city police Capt. Fred Ryan. “We’re not changing that, because as we’ve learned in the past couple weekends, people are still coming. We still get the surges we’ve gotten in Halloweens past.”
In a normal year, downtown streets start shutting down as early as noon due to safety. Thousands of revelers by the afternoon become shoulder-to-shoulder log jams of celebrants by nightfall. Fireworks launch at about 10:15 p.m., telling everyone the party is over as a mass exodus of walkers inundate the MBTA commuter rail stop under the frequent glow of pyrotechnics over the North River.
Central to that is a downtown-wide massing of several department-like police divisions, with more than 200 combined officers from Salem, surrounding communities, the state, federal agencies and more.
This year, given the pandemic, a crowd that would’ve likely hit six digits needs to be prohibited. Businesses have been ordered to close at 8 p.m., and no trains from Boston will be stopping in Salem until after 11 p.m. But the same volume of police resources will still be on-hand, according to Ryan.
“We’ll have officers from surrounding cities like Peabody, Swampscott, Marblehead, that’ll be working downtown along with NEMLEC officers,” Ryan said, referencing the regional SWAT force.
Things ran smoothly this past weekend, according to city Mayor Kim Driscoll. That’s despite a still-uncomfortable level of turnout from visitors still hitting the Witch City.
“There were people here, despite the request that people really think twice about visiting Salem — on the weekends in particular,” Driscoll said. It’s significantly less than we’ve seen in the weekend before Halloween, but still, it’s a lot of folks.”
Police have been ramping up parking enforcement in residential neighborhoods, where neon green signs announce resident-only restrictions. That, it turns out, tends to come in waves, Ryan explained.
“Saturday, I worked during the day. There were a lot of out-of-town cars,” he said. “We did shut down the parking lots around noontime, and that’s when we started finding the cars parked in the neighborhoods again. We had our officers, traffic officers along with the State Police, tagging and towing in the neighborhoods.”
This weekend, just like the last one, police will have some added crowd-control duties, according to Ryan.
“Especially on the mall, we try to just keep the people moving,” he said. “That’s why we put the barricades up to isolate the lines” to get into businesses.
The weather Saturday won’t do much to help or hinder the crowds. Skies are expected to be clear, but temperatures will fail to leave the mid-40s during the day and drop to the mid-thirties overnight, according to the National Weather Service.
Still, police are asking that people not go out Halloween night.
“We’re trying to get Friday and Saturday under our belt,” Ryan said. “We’re trying to minimize the exposure of COVID in our city. Staying away from downtown is obviously helpful, unless you absolutely have to come.”
