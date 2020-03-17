HAMILTON — A medevac flight was dispatched to the vicinity of 968 Bay Road (Route 1A) about 8:45 Tuesday night, shortly after the report of a motor vehicle crash with ejection was broadcast over police band radio.
According to Hamilton police, the male victim was still alive when he was medflighted to Beverly Hospital.
Bay Road, heading north off a long straight stretch, takes a wide, sweeping turn to the right as it passes the crash location.
No further information was available at press time.
