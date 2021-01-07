HAMILTON — The chairman of the Hamilton Board of Selectmen acknowledged during a meeting Monday that “a lot of people are kind of upset at the rollout” of a new mandatory composting rule in the town, believed to be the first of its kind in the state.
Shawn Farrell’s remarks came as the board took up what he called “the hot topic of the moment” during the meeting, where he and other members conceded that their plan to begin enforcing the new rule on Feb. 1 was unrealistic. The board is now eyeing May 1 as a date by which all homes will be expected to comply with the new rule.
The rule, which bans any organic waste from trash collected by the town, was first voted on back on Nov. 9, about 2 1/2 hours into a four-hour meeting. A second vote, setting up a schedule to implement the rule, was taken on Dec. 21. Neither vote drew any public comment, and some residents first learned of it when the town posted a press release on its website on Christmas Eve.
Farrell suggested on Monday that the “announcement went out prematurely.”
Among other things, the delay gives the town time to acquire new composting bins to provide to residents who have moved to town since 2012 — when the composting program was voluntary — and replace ones lost since then, Farrell and Town Manager Joseph Domelowicz said during the meeting.
“It also gives us time to do some marketing, time to get the information out,” Farrell said.
The town put out a “robocall” on Tuesday evening regarding the new rule.
But some residents are concerned that the new rule is too punitive in nature and say they would prefer to see the program remain voluntary.
“My concern is the way the town presented it, but also that they made it punitive,” said Robert Lawler, a Village Lane resident who is one of the 40 to 50% of town residents who already compost.
Telling residents that the trash hauler would not pick up trash unless residents also put out a compost bin, Lawler said, felt “like it was strong-arming.”
“Our goal isn’t to make life more difficult and onerous,” Domelowicz said during the meeting.
With the cost of trash removal under the current contract going up to $92 per ton in four years, “the goal here is to recognize some of the stuff that can be taken out of the trash stream,” Domelowicz said.
Brick End Farm, which will pick up the composting, will charge the town $40 per ton, Domelowicz said during the meeting.
Lawler, who has been composting since he lived in San Francisco, said there are other concerns, including the extra effort required and the need to learn what can and can’t be composted — which can vary from community to community.
“I just really believe seniors and disabled people are going to have a difficult time with this,” Lawler said.
The town will have a process to apply for an exemption from the rule, though some residents say that hasn’t been made entirely clear to them.
Others have raised concerns about animals getting into food waste, or countertop bins that draw pests inside.
Selectmen focused on some of the issues raised on social media, including the inconvenience to residents. “It’s one more barrel to carry out, but they’re going to be lighter,” Farrell suggested. “It is a change for a lot of households.”
But he and others on the board suggested it was similar to the adjustments people made when recycling was made mandatory, or when plastic bags were banned.
They also suggested it was a compromise to the alternatives: Pay as you go trash fees or, Farrell suggested, requiring residents to take care of their own trash. He went on to call it “pretty forward thinking.”
Selectwoman Rosemary Kennedy questioned the delay. “Does it have to be May?” she asked.
Domelowicz said the delay will give the town time to get out more information, distribute bins and set up a process for exemptions.
Gretel Clark, the environmental activist who heads the town’s Waste Reduction Committee and advocated for the measure, acknowledged during the meeting that residents will need time to learn. She also asked selectmen to provide residents with countertop bins. “I think we need to make it as simple as possible,” she said.
Clark was late to the discussion, she said, because she was speaking to a reporter for BioCycle, an environmental magazine. That led to a brief discussion of the attention the mandate has received from environmental groups, and a local television station. Farrell said an environmental group in Rhode Island has invited someone from the town to speak at its annual conference.
“It’s going to be like the bag ban,” Farrell said. “Other people will see it, and hopefully others will follow our example.”
Courts reporter Julie Manganis
