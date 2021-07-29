Hamilton holds hearing on 50-unit condo plan 

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Planning Board will hold a public hearing Tuesday evening on a planned 55-plus condominium development in one of the last undeveloped parcels of land in town, a project that has already drawn organized opposition.
The proposed "Village at Chebacco Hill" would take up 16 acres of a currently vacant 66-acre property off Chebacco Road and Essex Street. The land is privately owned.
The developer is seeking a special permit and approval of a groundwater management system.
The hearing is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Town Hall, but the town is limiting in-person access to the building to the board members, the applicant's representatives and town staff. Others who want to attend will have to do so remotely through Zoom (a link to log in is posted on the town's website).
Developer Larry Smith of Capital Restoration is planning to construct 50 units, which would include 12 single-family-style homes and 19 duplexes, around a cul-de-sac. The units would be age-restricted so that at least one resident in each unit would have to be at least 55, and no one under 18 could stay more than 30 days in a calendar year.
The units would be marketed to affluent empty-nesters, with a starting price just under $800,000. Smith has developed similar projects at the former Canter Brook Farm, as well as in Gloucester and Amesbury.
In lieu of creating affordable units Smith would make a $1.4 million payment to the town's Affordable Housing Trust.
But opponents of the plan have already been active in campaigning against the project, forming a group called "Save Chebacco Trails and Watershed."
Because the land was undeveloped for so long and because it is adjacent to Chebacco Woods, many in town, even longtime residents, were not aware that the parcel is privately owned.
Opponents have made several arguments against developing the parcel, including a potential claim of adverse possession, impact on the area's watershed, the potential risks of blasting that will be required to remove ledge on the site, and loss of wildlife habitats.
Smith's plan includes a proposal to create a new trailhead with signage and reserved parking, which would be accessible to the public. But the owner of the parcel has also made efforts in the past two years to restrict access to the property, including installing Jersey barriers and no trespassing signs.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
||||