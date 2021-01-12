HAMILTON — New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say a 20-year-old Hamilton man sustained serious but non life-threatening injuries Sunday in a snowmobile crash near the Lake Sunapee region of New Hampshire.
Jack McMahon was a passenger on a snowmobile that officials say collided with boulders on private property in Croydon, New Hampshire. Officials believe rider inexperience to be the cause of the crash.
According to a press release on the New Hampshire Fish and Game website, Anna Sandell, 21, of Portola Valley, California, was operating the snowmobile around 1 p.m. Jan. 10 when she lost control traveling down a hill.
A relative of Sandell's, who was riding with them at the time, called 911 while others on the property tried to help.
Officials say good Samaritans on private vehicles helped firefighters, police officers and EMTs pull Sandell and McMahon out of the woods.
Sandell, who suffered a life-threatening injury, was flown by medical helicopter to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, according to the release. McMahon was driven to Dartmouth Hitchcock for further evaluation and treatment.
Both Sandell and McMahon were wearing helmets.
Croydon Fire and Rescue, Newport Ambulance, New London Ambulance, Grantham Police Department officers, and Fish and Game officers responded to the scene.
— Cheryl Richardson