HAMILTON — Starting Feb. 1, the town of Hamilton will require all residents to compost food waste and materials like tissues, coffee grounds and even hair — and will not pick up regular trash unless it is accompanied by a separate bin for those compostable items, town officials have decided.
The measure is believed to be the first time a city or town in Massachusetts has mandated household composting.
"Well, this is being read by all of the environmentalists in the state and they're so excited by what's about to happen, and it's happening for the right reasons," Gretel Clark, chair of the town's Waste Reduction Committee, said during last Monday's meeting, where the Board of Selectmen voted on the final wording of the policy.
The issue was listed on the meeting agenda, but it was not noted that a vote would be taken.
Selectmen had taken their first vote on the plan on Nov. 9, about 2 1/2 hours into a 4-hour meeting that had been largely devoted to issues on a special town meeting warrant.
But if it's a historic vote, it also managed to fly under the radar for a significant number of residents, who learned of it for the first time from an email on Sunday or Dec. 24 town press release posted on a local news website.
"We do our best to get the information out on our website," Town Manager Joseph Domelowicz said. "It's a busy time."
But he also said that a group of local residents who had taken issue with the town's decision last year to go to a biweekly trash collection schedule were aware of the mandatory composting proposal. "We felt like we had their support," Domelowicz said on Monday.
The town was staring down an ever-escalating cost for trash disposal, and a voluntary composting program and mandatory recycling weren't doing enough to reduce the "tonnage" of rubbish that was being trucked to an incinerator, Domelowicz said.
Mandating composting, he said, was one way to bring those costs down — and to pay for weekly trash removal, which was brought back at the start of the pandemic earlier this year when more people began working from home and generating more trash, he said.
Richard Boroff, a local resident who had been a critic of moving to a biweekly trash collection schedule last year, said on Monday that he does not oppose the idea of composting generally — he composts his leaves, he said. "I do agree with composting in principle," he said. "I don't think it should be mandatory."
"Some people are going to have a hard time with it," he said.
Town residents will be required to use the green collection bins that were first distributed by the town back in 2012. If they have lost those bins or moved to town more recently, residents will have to purchase one for $32.10 from the town.
The bins must be placed alongside the black trash bins that the town also distributed in 2012. If there is no green bin present, the trash contractor, Casella, will not pick up the black bins.
There will be exceptions for people who can prove — potentially by submitting photos or some other visual evidence — that they are already composting in their backyard. Clark told selectmen that she believes that number will be relatively small, perhaps less than 10% of the residences in town. Those homes will be given a sticker to place on their trash bin.
The green bins will be picked up by Brick Ends Farm, a composting facility in town.
The town's website has a list of items that will be banned from regular trash starting on Feb. 1.
Domelowicz said the town is "not looking to punish people," and will not begin enforcement for several weeks.
"We're trying to get the town to a better place," said Domelowicz.
