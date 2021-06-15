MANCHESTER — A proposal to renovate a Hamilton roadway shows benefits to preserving Manchester's drinking water.
Earlier this year, Hamilton's Public Works Department partnered with engineering consultants Woodard & Curran to plan a full renovation of Chebacco Road. The project is expected to include 7,200 feet of repaved paved road from Essex to Pond streets in Hamilton, about 3,400 feet of new gravel road further south and new retaining walls and wooden guard rails on the sections that border Beck Pond.
Woodard & Curran is working to finalize all design plans and specifications. The project is expected to go out to bid in either July or August.
A portion of the project involves property owned by the town of Manchester that is in Hamilton. Around 1,200 feet of road near Gravelly Pond is planned to be removed and a new stretch of roadway further up-shore will be built in its place. The new roadway aims to keep surface runoff from traffic and cement out of the pond where Manchester sources half of its drinking water.
In order for this new road to be built, Hamilton and Manchester will need to agree to an Article 97 land transfer. Article 97 of the state Constitution protects land held for water supply purposes and dedicated to recreation. Both towns will need to appeal to the state Legislature to allow the transfer.
If the Article 97 land transfer is approved by state Legislature in July, Hamilton will own the new section of road while Manchester will take over two abandoned roadways in the area — the one that will be removed and an old stretch of roadway that was ditched in the 1960s. The transfer will net Manchester around 42,500 square feet of additional land.
Last week, Woodard & Curran Project Manager Ken Mavrogeorge and Hamilton Public Works Director Tim Olson updated Manchester selectmen on the project's progress.
Olson said Woodard & Curran's goal for the project is to "improve water quality and provide safe traveling to Manchester on a paved road." During his presentation, Mavrogeorge also said they are looking to maintain the "country road feel" of Chebacco Road and limit any negative impacts on the surrounding woods and native species.
The Article 97 application will need to be approved by Manchester Town Meeting on June 21. Hamilton residents already approved it at their Town Meeting in May.
