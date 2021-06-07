HAMILTON — Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School graduated 138 seniors Saturday with a ceremony that included frequent references to the COVID-19 pandemic but always in the context of ways students and the adults responsible for their education overcame it.
"I don't want our class to be defined as the class that survived Covid-19 or had their senior year cut short," Valedictorian Grant Landon told the sun-drenched audience. "Our legacy can be whatever we want it to be as long as we remain the authors of our future."
Salutatorian Emma Sullivan also referenced COVID-19, saying, "We have had to make numerous adjustments and suffered many losses."
Sullivan spoke of shedding her desire to "be a people-pleaser" and credited a teacher with helping her make the change. She listed ways she said classmates had become "budding activists" and of the need in the future to undo damage caused by the current generations of adults.
"Class of 2021," she said, "it's our time to be bold."
Iona Murray-Brown, who had been selected to speak at the annual Candelight event that was canceled this year due to the pandemic, recalled freshman English class discussions about the meaning of heroism. After the last year, she said, "I have seen heroes at every level."
She said in closing: "Until Elon Musk makes eternal life possible, we only have one life and one body, so make the (most) of it."
Principal Eric Tracy said 2020-2021 "has certainly been the most unusual year of my 30 years as an educator" before launching into what he acknowledged was an unusual speech given the context of the 16 prior editions he has given.
Tracy exuberantly waved his arms above his head while leading the audience in the song "This is Me" from the musical "The Greatest Showman" before telling the students "the message is clear - Generals, just be you."
||||