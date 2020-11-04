HAMILTON — Parents and students at Wenham-Hamilton Regional High School learned Wednesday afternoon via Twitter that they were going remote immediately.
In a tweet that was sent at approximately 5:30 p.m., the School District said that students of the "high school only" will move to "a fully remote learning model" (Thursday) to Wednesday, Nov. 18.
Families and students were advised to check their emails.
No one in the school administration or town government could be reached for comment or further information.