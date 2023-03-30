It’s a question that’s been around for at least a decade, and one that could finally be settled in the coming week: Should Hamilton and Wenham spend the money — now $15 million — to improve the athletic fields on their shared high school/middle school campus?
Voters will be asked that question on Saturday when both communities hold annual town meetings, then again on Thursday, April 6, at town elections. The measure must be approved in all four instances for the project to proceed.
The movement to upgrade the school’s athletic facilities has been around since 2012, when a study by a consultant concluded that the grass fields throughout both towns and on the high school/middle school campus were overused. Last year, the New England Association of Schools and Colleges visited the school for its accreditation process and said the athletic facilities were “in grave disrepair and woefully inadequate for the student needs.”
The plan includes installing a synthetic turf main field surrounded by a track, a synthetic turf multi-sport field, a synthetic softball field, four tennis courts, a press box, and a ticket/concession building. Lights are also being considered for all playing surfaces.
A community group called the Hamilton-Wenham Athletic Facilities Improvement Committee has been working on the project for 10 years and has raised $1.12 million to help pay for it, committee member Michelle Horgan said. The goal is to reach $2 million.
“The fields have been deteriorating over the last decade and it’s to the point now where our student-athletes are no longer able to use the fields for certain parts of the season,” Horgan said. “Our girls’ tennis team won the state championship last spring and they had to travel to various courts in and out of town because there are no tennis courts on our campus. It’s reached a breaking point for our student-athletes, which is a shame.”
Hamilton’s Finance and Advisory Committee voted 5-0 to recommend “unfavorable action” against the article at Town Meeting. In an online presentation, committee vice chair John McGrath said members feel that the town does need to invest in the fields, “but the question that we raised was, ‘How much and how fast?’”
McGrath said the committee recommends a phased approach to the upgrades rather than spending $15 million all at once. He noted that the town is studying the feasibility of building a new elementary school, with a potential cost of $100 million, and will likely be asked to decide on that in two years.
“There’s a lot of projects, particularly a new school, coming down the pike that we need to address,” he said. “We didn’t want people to make a vote without knowing there’s a lot more coming.”
In Wenham, both the Select Board and the Finance and Advisory Committee voted to recommend passage of the article. The Hamilton Select Board is scheduled to make its recommendation at Town Meeting.
Hamilton’s Town Meeting will be held Saturday at 9 a.m. in the high school auditorium, while Wenham’s is scheduled for at 1 p.m. at Buker Elementary School. The measure must pass by a two-thirds majority at both town meetings. If it does, voters will need to approve the project again at their town elections on Thursday, April 6.
Technically, residents at Town Meeting are voting to authorize borrowing the money, and town election voters are voting to approve a debt exclusion override that allows the town to exclude the debt from the calculation for the 2.5% annual increase in the tax levy allowed under Proposition 2½, according to Hamilton Town Manager Joseph Domelowicz.
Horgan said she is hopeful that the measure will succeed on all four counts.
“Hamilton-Wenham has a great community,” she said. “We need to continue to provide our students with the best they can have.”
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.