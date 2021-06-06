PEABODY — As he stood before a field and bleachers filled respectively with graduating seniors and their families, Superintendent Josh Vidala told the students that just four weeks ago, the plan for graduation "looked very different."
For the first time in well over a year, people sat elbow to elbow, most of them without masks.
"I look at those packed stands and I'm filled with joy," Vidala said during Saturday's Peabody High School graduation.
The first day of what forecasters are predicting to be the season's first heat wave did not deter hundreds of people from attending the ceremony, where 329 Tanners received diplomas. The line of blue and white caps and gowns was flecked with the flags of nations of birth for many of the students, an acknowledgement of the significant diversity of Peabody's population.
"It's nice to see your smiling faces without masks on," Principal Steven Magno said.
The joy of the day was tempered with an acknowledgement of what has been lost, in a community hard-hit by the pandemic. Many students lives were touched by those losses.
"This was supposed to be the best year of high school, maybe even, for some of us, the best year of our lives," class essayist Olivia Barrete said. "Instead, our senior year was plagued with remote learning, cancellations of events and mask wearing. That being said, we are extremely lucky to be here today having a graduation with our loved ones present, something that was unforeseen a year ago."
Magno praised both his colleagues and the students for rising to the challenge.
"This is definitely not how you envisioned your senior year," Magno said. "You should be proud of your accomplishments and the challenges you've overcome."
Several of Saturday's speakers directly addressed those challenges.
Mayor Edward "Ted" Bettencourt told the graduates to be proud of what they've overcome. "By facing something head on, you and your classmates are stronger and better prepared for what lies ahead," said Bettencourt.
Class co-president Amber Kiricoples said the past year and a half had been a struggle at times.
"Keeping ourselves healthy took some doing," Kiricoples said. "We can't overlook the seriousness of the mental health crisis facing our generation."
She talked about her own experience. "I noticed I was struggling mentally, and so were my peers," Kiricoples said.
But by reaching out, "I learned it was OK to lean on others and to ask for help, and especially not to keep everything bottled up," Kiricoples told classmates. "Together lets be the generation to end the negative stigma around mental health."
Valedictorian Kira Shapiro talked about her own journey toward understanding that success comes in many forms.
Shapiro said she'd grown up with a "very rigid definition" of the word: high grades, the best schools, the most money, marrying someone, having kids and growing old. "At least that's what society taught us. It was so ingrained, I didn't see another way to go about being successful."
She pursued what she now calls a "ludicrous" schedule, school always coming first, activities, sports, homework and then just five hours a night for sleep.
"Living like this definitely took a toll on my well-being, just as it would on anyone else's," Shapiro said.
At first, it seemed to be paying off, when she realized in her junior year she was at the top of her class academically.
"This was supposed to be my first step toward becoming successful, so really, this should have been my happiest moment," Shapiro said. "I know it may be hard to believe, but it wasn't, and I never understood why until I heard this quote a little while ago. It goes like this: 'If you're happy doing what you're doing, then nobody can tell you you're not successful.'"
Salutatorian Lily Bromberger spoke of the uncertainty in more personal terms, describing how she started out the year with the idea of enlisting in the military. Or did she want to take a gap year? Finally, she said, she decided that she would go to college.
"Regardless of how we finish high school, everyone here was able to finish, and that is an accomplishment," Bromberger said.
Grace Conway, class co-president, urged classmates to never stop trying, regardless of what uncertainties are ahead.
"If this year has taught us one lesson, it's that anything can can change in a second," she said. "Life is supposed to be full of adventure and excitement. It's the unknown that keeps us going."
During the ceremony, just as the graduates were lining up to receive their diplomas, an ambulance was called to assist someone who was not feeling well.
