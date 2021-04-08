WENHAM — The winner in Thursday’s Special Town Election to replace former selectman Jack Wilhelm was Katherine A. Harrison.
Harrison won by an overwhelming vote of 325 to the total of 186 votes split almost equally by her two opponents, James P. Goudie, with 96 votes and Marc R. Liphardt, with 90.
Of the 527 total votes cast, of 2,931 registered voters, there was only a hanful of write-ins and blanks.
In Thursday’s second race, for an open spot as town clerk, Trudy L. Reid won with 322 votes. She will replace Dianne Bucco, who is leaving to take a similar position in Manchester.
Reid is the current North Andover town clerk and previously held the post in Wenham. Lisa M. Craig, who is chairwoman of the Board of Assessors, placed second with 198 votes.
Along with Harrison, water commission member Marc R. Liphardt, and James P. Goudie, who was previously a student representative to the Hamilton-Wenham Regional School Committee, sought to fill the one-year remainder of Wilhelm’s term.
A longtime town employee filed a complaint with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination last year, alleging that the town failed to respond adequately after Clemenzi sent her a sexually inappropriate text message in 2019.
After that complaint came to light, a member ofthe town’s finance board publicly accused Clemenzi of inappropriately touching and kissing her during an event. She and others called on Clemenzi to resign from the board.
After initially saying he would not step down, then expected to announce he would not seek re-election, Clemenzi abruptly resigned. His resignation came during a selectmen’s meeting in January — moments after Wilhelm’s unexpected resignation letter was read out loud by the sole remaining selectman, Gary Cheeseman.
Clemenzi’s term was set to expire this year, so his vacant seat will be filled during the Annual Town Election in May.