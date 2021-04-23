Hartigan returns as PEM's first female director

SALEM — The new director of Peabody Essex Museum is a well-known face.
PEM announced Thursday morning that former deputy director Lynda Roscoe Hartigan will assume the executive directorship of the museum on Aug. 23. The move makes Hartigan the museum's first female director.
Hartigan left Peabody Essex Museum last summer to become deputy director at the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto, Canada. She was initially appointed as Peabody Essex's first chief curator in 2003, at a time when the museum was opening a then-new $100 million expansion. She became the museum's deputy director in 2016 and oversaw the construction and opening of another new exhibit wing in 2019.
The museum has been searching for its next director since December, after the abrupt departure of Brian Kennedy.
In a statement, Stuart W. Pratt, chairperson of the museum's Board of Trustees, said the board is "thrilled to have Lynda at the helm, leading PEM boldly into the future.”
“As the Museum emerges from the pandemic and what has been the most extraordinary chapter in its 221-year history, Lynda’s leadership will provide a collaborative, confident spirit and an expansive vision for our staff, supporters, and community at large,” Pratt said.
Hartigan said in a statement that it's a "tremendous honor to lead PEM, an organization whose focus on the potential of creativity, cultural understanding, and innovation are more relevant and needed than ever."
“This is a pivotal moment for museums to stimulate conversation and connection with empathy and courage," Hartigan said. "I am passionate about ensuring that PEM welcomes all people to explore our shared humanity through the power of the arts and cultural expression.”
Responding to the news, Mayor Kim Driscoll congratulated Hartigan and described her as "a solid partner as we look to team up with the PEM on important economic and creative initiatives in our city."
"Lynda is well known to local officials from her prior roles at the museum, and we know she has been a key player in much of the PEM's growth and success to date," Driscoll said. "I look forward to working with Lynda in this new post and know that she brings a strong awareness of Salem to her work."
Julie Barry, Salem's senior planner of arts and culture, said she's "excited to see what comes next for the PEM and am looking forward to collaborating with them to continue our shared mission of elevating the arts in Salem and serving our community through the arts."
John Andrews, executive director of Creative Collective, said surviving the COVID-19 pandemic will take "strong leadership and community engagement and connections are imperative for arts and culture leaders."
"Having worked on many projects with the museum and past engagements with Miss Hartigan, I am very hopeful that the beacon of creativity that the museum has played for so many will only grow stronger," Andrews said.
Hartigan specializes in American art, especially modern, folk, and Black artists. Prior to joining PEM, Hartigan was chief curator of the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, D.C., where she built internationally recognized collections by American Black and folk artists and led a major acquisitions initiative for modern and contemporary art.
Hartigan holds a bachelor's degree in art history from Bucknell University and a master's degree in art history from George Washington University and attended the Getty Leadership Institute. She is a board member of the Association of Art Museum Curators.
||||