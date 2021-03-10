Sasha Gillin said she feels “scared and intimidated” after she and her husband found stickers from a known white supremacy group near their home in Peabody.
“I am Jewish, and after the January 6 riots, you realize what a threat these groups pose,” she said, explaining that she and her husband found stickers for the group Patriot Front on a light pole in Wilson Square and on a city-owned electrical box on Gardner Street. “It is basically a form of harassment.”
The Anti-Defamation League classifies Patriot Front as a white supremacist group that espouses “anti-Semitism, racism and intolerance.”
Recruitment materials such as stickers and flyers for Patriot Front and other groups recently began popping up in several North Shore communities including Peabody, Beverly and Salem, according to local officials.
“We've seen a dramatic increase in the dissemination of this kind of hatred and bigotry really for the last 18 months across Massachusetts and the country,” said Robert Treston, the director of the ADL in New England.
Capt. Fred Ryan, a spokesperson for the Salem Police Department, said the department has responded to five separate reports of these types of materials being found in the city since Jan. 1.
“Yes, we're seeing more of this, and it's gotten worse over the past six months,” he said, adding that the department calls this type of incident “slap-tagging,” and it is a felony.
Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll encouraged any resident who stumbles upon any type of communication from these groups to call the police department’s non-emergency line.
"As a city that prides itself on being inclusive and welcoming, we strongly condemn these activities,” she said in a statement. “They are more than just cowardly acts of vandalism: They are intended to frighten and discomfort residents in their own community. The Salem Police Department is actively investigating these incidents and are sharing our efforts with federal law enforcement agencies.”
In January, civic leaders in Beverly released a joint statement denouncing “hate symbols” cropping up in the city. Abu Toppin, the director of diversity, equity and inclusion in Beverly and one of the signers of the statement, said he also encourages Beverly residents to reach out to the police if they find messaging from a white supremacist group.
“I would also reach out to your community support groups and faith organizations,” he said in a statement. “Many communities have groups who will support residents and help them if they are fearful or concerned.”
Toppin said concerned residents can also go to the ADL or Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination websites to learn about these white supremacist organizations and educate themselves on what types of messages and symbols to be on the lookout for.
“Now that we’ve had a change in the administration, I hope the message will change,” he said, referencing the recent inauguration of President Joe Biden. “However, the seeds of hate run deep, and whether it’s a supportive or divisive administration, this hate is generational, so we have a lot of work still to do.”
Ted Bettencourt, Peabody’s mayor, said Peabody police are also investigating “slap-tagging” by white supremacist groups.
“This is heartbreaking and disgusting information to receive,” said Bettencourt, adding that City Hall previously received a report of several stickers appearing on publicly-owned property. “It is very, very troubling.”
Bettencourt said it is important for these types of stickers and flyers to be removed as quickly as possible.
“Incidents and messaging like this is always a serious concern,” he said. “They have to be dealt with immediately and with community unity. It is very troubling that these things sadly continue to happen, but I do believe we are moving in a better direction. It remains important that we speak out against these types of actions and act upon it.”
Ryan, in Salem, said locals who stumble upon white supremacist group materials should not remove them.
“Do not take it down, because if you take it down you destroy any evidence on it and it's hard to take a picture,” he said. “We will respond right away and document it, process it, and then take it down.”
Ryan said North Shore police departments are in constant communication with one another about these types of incidents.
“We definitely work together to identify these groups,” he said. “We also work with the FBI because they have a more national knowledge of these hate groups, and they can help us identify some of the people in these areas with connections to these groups.”
It's important for a community to call attention to this type of activity when it happens, Treston said.
“If someone puts up a hate flyer, and 100 people walk by the flyer and don't notice, it becomes a part of the fabric of the community,” he said. “As opposed to, ‘let's call it out and affirm that we do not want this in the community, and anytime it appears we are going to call it out.’ That is a much stronger assessment of the community than whether or not a flyer pops up there.”
He added: “What is important is that we don't become numb to flyers or hatred in the community.”
“The concern is that it sort of infects the community with different forms of hatred and it could incite and inspire people to go beyond just putting up a flyer. There is a chance people get inspired by what they see and lash out in a violent way towards someone,” he said, adding that local officials should let people know which groups appear to be active in the community. “That is part of being transparent. The groups have different ideologies, beliefs and tactics, so it is important to know who is responsible.”
According to the ADL, the most active white supremacist groups in Massachusetts are Patriot Front, NSC-131, also known as the National Socialist Club, and Revolt through Tradition. In the first few weeks of 2021, 16 incidents were reported to the ADL in Massachusetts.
“The overwhelming majority of people in the United States, but also this community, oppose this kind of hate so it is an opportunity for the community to come together, and for education, and to mobilize as a stronger force against anti-Semitism, racism and bigotry,” Treston said.
Toppin said he hopes cities and towns tackling these types of incidents will “rally around their communities to combat hate.”
“The voice of the collective is powerful and cannot be silenced,” he said. “As Martin Luther King Jr. realized during the Civil Rights movement, it would not be just the voices of African Americans that would push the needle, it would be all Americans joining together to fight injustice. Having a unified voice in our community to say we will not accept or tolerate a message of hate, will push those seeking to hurt or divide us out.”
Gillin, who found the stickers in Peabody, said she wants to see the city take more decisive action against these incidents.
“These groups aren't just online any more,” she said. “They are a real threat, and they are violent. Honestly, I was going to send a post on the Nextdoor app to see if other people have seen this, but I’m a little afraid one of these neo-Nazis are going to burn my house down.”
This type of fear, said Treston, is exactly why it is so important that public officials speak openly about these incidents and condemn the actions of these groups.
"It puts people in fear and sends a message that 'you don't belong here,' that is why it is important for communities to come together and say 'everyone belongs here and we are not going to be intimidated by this or any other action,'" he said.
