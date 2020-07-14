SWAMPSCOTT — Participants in a nearly-three-hour Zoom forum hosted by Swampscott select board member Don Hause repeatedly took him to task, for overheard comments attributed to him by a former bartender at a restaurant last month, his responses afterward, and for a letter he wrote supporting police.
Many of those taking part suggested that Hause’s professed desire to learn more about systemic racism was not something he should be learning on the job and that he shouldn’t remain on the board while that takes place.
“Unfortunately in your position, you don’t have the luxury of learning or the time for learning on the job,” said David Vera, one of more than 90 people who signed in to the session Tuesday evening.
And Nicolas Scibelli, who is running a recall petition drive, compared it to “learning to fly in mid-air.”
Hause is under fire for comments overheard by former Mission on the Bay bartender Erik Heilman in June. Heilman posted some of the statements on his Facebook page several days later.
Hause says the comments, including a reference to Black Lives Matter as “a bunch of liberal bull...”, were inaccurate or taken out of context, though on Tuesday evening he acknowledged that he should have been more careful in how he framed some of his opinions.
And, he acknowledged for the first time that his delay in signing on to a town proclamation condemning the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police in May took too long.
In response to a question from Stefanie Tucker as to why it took weeks for him to sign it, Hause said initially, it was because he had just seen it only two hours before a select board meeting and wanted time to digest it.
Then, as the controversy ensued, “There probably isn’t going to be a lot of sympathy, but my family was being insulted, I was being insulted. I hope what happened to me doesn’t happen to anybody, but it probably took me a little longer to focus on that than it should have ... candidly I was in defense mode. I probably should have signed it sooner. I’ll own that.”
Many of the participants challenged Hause as to why he opted to take part in radio interviews before signing the proclamation or responding to constituents on social media.
“You mentioned with everything going on following the Facebook post you didn’t have time to get back to the proclamation, but you did appear on radio on WEEI several times,” said Brent Mills.
“That’s an unfair characterization,” Hause responded. “The media outlets reached out to me, they felt there was a First Amendment situation ... it wasn’t like I was cavalierly sitting around with time on my hands.”
Others challenged Hause’s suggestion that the demographic of white people from 40 to 60 are not as aware of concepts like white privilege and microaggressions.
“I’m also a part of your general age and race demographic,” said Diane Gwin. “This sort of idea of people in that demographic, of a certain age, don’t appreciate or can’t appreciate the gravity of the situation; they honestly haven’t been paying attention of what is happening, you can’t get away from it, the uprising and the rebellion that is happening in this country.”
Hause opened the forum by describing some of his work, emphasizing projects involving affordable housing, a theme he returned to throughout the evening.
But a couple of participants took issue with that, saying Hause’s association of Black people with poverty is also problematic.
“To me, when you say Black people and you say affordable housing, to me that’s a disconnect,” said Lindsay Dahlberg. “White people shouldn’t be saying, ‘when I hear Black people, I hear poor.’”
A couple of participants spoke in support of Hause, including Charlie Patsios, who characterized the session as the “beat up Don Hause forum” and criticized some of the other participants, including Scibelli, for “virtue signaling” and “bullying” instead of working to create housing and employment opportunities.
“It does nothing to make a difference in people’s lives,” Patsios said.
Heilman was among those who signed in to the meeting, but he did not speak.
At the end of the forum, Hause’s contact information was displayed on screen, until someone appeared to write the word “No” on it.
