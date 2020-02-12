The city of Salem celebrated Valentine's Week Wednesday when it hosted a gathering to mark national Organ Donor Day and raise awareness about the importance of organ donations.
The event brought together city officials, along with those from New England Organ Donor Services and the Lions Club and recipients of life-saving donations. Among those were onhand were George McCabe, a double-lung recipient from Salem, former Salem resident Carol Dullea, a grandmother mother of an organ donor, and Jim LaFontaine, a heart recipient.
The gathering called on the public to “Have a Heart and get a Heart” by registering as a donor at the RMV when getting or renewing your driver’s license, Real ID, or ID.
In 2019, more than 1,248 lives were saved in New England because of the generosity of individuals who became organ donors, according to New England Donor Services.
