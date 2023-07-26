SALEM — The school district has an interesting problem: a near-limitless trove of history largely untouched by preservation efforts, and nobody with the resources to change that ... yet.
One of the best stories to be told ahead of Salem’s 400th anniversary in 2026 needs a storyteller: dozens of cabinets and boxes representing Salem Public Schools history that are deteriorating in common storage areas lacking climate controls — public school closets, basements, anywhere out of the way.
The materials cover everything from school census books and attendance records for Salem’s schools throughout history to curriculum guides, celebrations of building openings, and more. Only about a quarter of the materials have been explored curiously — not processed or preserved — and collected in the office of the district’s outgoing chief of public relations, Liz Polay-Wettengel.
“Here is, from 1827 to 1831, the Public Latin School. Pages are falling apart,” Polay-Wettengel said, going through a school census and flipping to a page from the year 1828. “The penmanship is beyond belief, and there are names we all recognize in here — Ropes, Mack, Dodge, Moody, Perkins, Proctor, Buffum, Flint, Prescott, Hathorne ...”
Hathorne, one of Salem’s most famous surnames, has several important figures in its lineage: early settler William Hathorne, Salem Witch Trials judge John Hathorne, and Nathaniel Hathorne, a sea captain who’s son — Nathaniel Hawthorne — would become one of American literature’s most celebrated authors.
“None of this stuff is digitized,” Polay-Wettengel said. “When someone does their family tree or family history, this is the kind of stuff they’re looking for.”
The materials became known to Polay-Wettengel during the COVID-19 pandemic, when she was visiting Bentley Academy Innovation School and someone brought her to a box of attendance books that were “found at the bottom of a supply closet.”
“I was like, ‘holy crap.’ This is the history of Salem Public Schools,” Polay-Wettengel said. “I asked, ‘Is there more of this stuff?’ and they said, ‘Yeah, it’s everywhere.’”
Some school buildings have boxes in closets, others pallets in basements. About 30 boxes of materials have been brought to Collins Middle School over the past two years, lining Polay-Wettengel’s office and stuffing lateral file cabinets four drawers high.
One vertical cabinet that looks like an antique library card catalog is full of letters to the School Committee, meeting minutes, and other critical records of Salem Public Schools history.
Some records speak loudly about the worlds they were created in. Attendance records from 1919 mark several students as deceased from the ongoing Spanish Flu pandemic, and a certificate of transfer from 1913 had another interesting note altogether.
“Frieda Freedman, from the Oliver School, from the first grade, by request, she transferred to the Lincoln School, signed by the parent and principal in 1913,” Polay-Wettengel read. “Then it says, ‘Frieda is to be prompted to the second grade. I have no record of vaccinations, but she shows a scar.’”
Polay-Wettengel then looked up from the transfer sheet. Polio vaccine, maybe?
“There’s more. We know there’s at least 90 more boxes or so,” Polay-Wettengel said. “There’s probably stuff buried in schools that are treasures to be found.”
Polay-Wettengel will leave the district Aug. 4 to become director of public relations, communications, and community engagement services at the Shore Education Collaborative. Her departure leaves the future of the Salem Public Schools documents in doubt, at least for now. Those interested in taking the project on are encouraged to reach out to the district’s administrative offices.
“I just need somebody who wants to take this on as a project,” Polay-Wettengel said. “It’s a big project, not a small project. It’ll take some time for someone to do it.”
But it’s as critical as it is large, the communications chief said.
“We talk about the future of Salem Public Schools,” Polay-Wettengel said. “How can you have a future at Salem Public Schools if you don’t know where you came from? You have to be proud of your past, and the pride is in these books.”
