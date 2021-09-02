DANVERS — Virginia Buckingham, who was the head of the Massachusetts Port Authority overseeing Logan Airport at the time of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, will be the keynote speaker at an upcoming North Shore Chamber of Commerce event.
Buckingham, who lives in Marblehead, was criticized for alleged airport security lapses and was forced to resign. Logan Airport is where the hijacked planes that destroyed the Twin Towers took off from. Buckingham chronicled her journey to rebuild her life in "On My Watch: A Memoir."
Buckingham will speak at a luncheon hosted by the North Shore Chamber of Commerce's new Thrive initiative on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 11:30 a.m. at Spinelli's on Route 1 in Peabody. Tickets are $49 for North Shore Chamber members and $69 for nonmembers.
Thrive is a new initiative to empower women at every stage of their career to succeed both professionally and personally, according to the North Shore Chamber. Mary Anne Clancy, senior vice president of marketing and communications for the Institution for Savings and co-chair of the Thrive steering committee, said Buckingham is a "perfect first speaker" for Thrive.
"The way she was treated, the way she came back and the way she is able to talk about it today in inspiring to everybody," Clancy said in a press release.
Buckingham was the first female chief executive officer of MassPort and the first woman to serve as chief of staff to two successive Massachusetts governors, William Weld and Paul Cellucci. She most recently spent 14 years at Pfizer, Inc., including as vice president of corporate affairs.
The Sept. 9 Thrive event will include a buffet luncheon. Buckingham will take questions following her presentation and will be available for book-signings at the end of the program.
||||