Heading to the beach? Here's what you need to know

As the summer temperatures climb, sun-seeking crowds have been swarming some of the region's popular beaches, but the choices can be vexing and the access hard to find.
In terms of safety precautions, all visitors to Massachusetts beaches should wear face coverings, except when swimming or on their own towel or chair, and maintain 6 feet of distance at all times from other people, and at least 12 feet between their blanket or chair areas and other groups.
Here's a look at some beaches along the coast.
Ipswich
Crane Beach: Owned by the Trustees of Reservations, the beach is open to the public 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., but the Trustees are attempting to control the numbers of visitors by limiting how many cars are allowed to park. This means that even those with Crane Beach permits must reserve parking in advance.
Through Labor Day, members of the Trustees can purchase full-day passes in advance, online, for $25 on weekdays and $30 on weekends. Non-members must pay $45 per weekday and $50 on weekends. Passes are good for a vehicle containing up to six passengers; additional passengers can be added to the pass at $5 per person over 2 years of age. Passes will be released each Monday at noon for weekday slots and on Thursday at noon for weekend and Monday slots. Additional passes will be released each afternoon depending on how many vehicles have left. To purchase visit www.thetrustees.org/places-to-visit/northeast/crane-beach.html.
Parking is not allowed on Argilla Road. Ipswich residents with a town-issued resident sticker do not need a Trustees parking pass to access the town-owned parking lot, or the beachfront at Crane Beach.
Plan to bike or walk? There will be a limit of 100 bicyclists and pedestrians per day. Non-members of the Trustees must pay a $5 fee by credit card only.
Other things to know: Bathrooms will be open but capacity will be limited and monitored to enable social distancing. Changing rooms will be closed. Also, greenhead flies are in season.
Pavilion Beach: The beach, off Little Neck Road, is owned and maintained by the town of Ipswich. Parking at the beach lot and nearby side streets is restricted to town residents only.
Beverly
Parks and Recreation Director Bruce Doig says all of the city's beaches are restricted to residents only. Parking at Lynch Park, the most popular park/beach at 55 Ober St., has been limited to 204 spaces to prevent overcrowding. There is no charge. Residents must have a 2019 Lynch Park sticker or show their car registration. Residents can use the parking lot at Lynch to access nearby Rice's Beach.
For Dane Street Beach and Independence Park, which are both on Lothrop Street, most of the streets in the area have been filled with signs saying resident-only parking. The small parking lot at Dane Street Beach is closed.
All of the side streets near Brackenbury Beach have also been posted with resident-only parking signs, Doig said.
Salem
All of the city's beaches have visual aids depicting what a distance of 12 feet of space between groups looks like, according to Patricia O'Brien, Salem's director of parks and recreation.
Winter Island: Winter Island Road. Winter Island is open while space is available for parking, at which point the gated entry to Winter Island Park will be opened and closed based on parking availability. Parking is available on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. for $10, and on weekends and holidays from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. for $15. More information can be found at salem.com/winter-island-park.
Salem Willows: 165 Fort Ave. The Willows and its associated Dead Horse Beach are fully open without restrictions, with parking available on a first-come, first-serve basis. The only COVID-related addition is duties for park staff, who will frequently "be walking the Willows and educating people and passing out masks," O'Brien said. Parking is both free in unmetered areas in the park proper and metered by Restaurant Row.
Marblehead
Devereux Beach: The beach, at 99 Ocean Ave., is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents with a current Resident Facility Sticker can park in the resident and main lots. Residents without a sticker must show proof of residency and will be charged the visitor's rate for parking. The parking lot closes at 10 p.m. There is limited parking for visitors in the Riverhead Lot, with capacity dependent on the tide. Fees are cash-only and non-refundable. The cost is $15 Monday through Thursday, and $20 Friday through Sunday.
Swampscott
Eisman’s Beach/New Ocean House Beach: Puritan Road. Resident parking off Humphrey Street, recreation beach parking sticker required. For swimming, there's a lifeguard on duty seven days a week, late June to mid-August, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Whales Beach: Puritan Road. Swimming, no lifeguard on duty, resident parking off Humphrey Street, sticker required.
Fisherman's Beach: Humphrey Street. Boating and swimming, lifeguard on duty weekends late June to mid-August, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pier and boat launch ramp available. Small public parking lot adjacent to the beach plus on-street public parking along Humphrey Street. No sticker required.
King's Beach: Humphrey Street (Lynn line). Public beach for swimming, no boating and no lifeguard on duty. On-street parking along Humphrey Street. No sticker required.
Phillips' Beach: Ocean Avenue. Swimming, lifeguard on duty seven days a week late, June to mid-August ,10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Resident parking on Ocean Avenue, sticker required.
Preston Beach: Atlantic Avenue. Swimming, no lifeguard on duty, resident parking off Atlantic Avenue, sticker required.
No beach games allowed at any of the beaches. Trash is carry in and carry out. No beach fires allowed.
Danvers
Sandy Beach: 44 River St. Ample parking for the beach is located across the street at John George Park, 35 River St.
Sandy Beach is the only park in Danvers with beach access. It features a bathhouse, water fountain and outdoor shower. The park offers a swing set, play structure, open space, beach volleyball and a pavilion with picnic tables.
Manchester
Singing Beach: Open to residents only
Gloucester
The city's beach parking lots are open to residents only now, while non-residents can park at Good Harbor and Wingaersheek Beach, and Stage Fort Park, on weekdays until 5 p.m. The decision to close the beaches to non-residents follows numerous complaints from residents of excessive traffic last weekend, as well as social distancing concerns. City officials said they will revisit sometime next week whether to allow non-residents at the beaches for the following weekend.
Rockport
The town's beaches are open to residents only, and Rockport police say they will be stationed in the resident lots to verify valid stickers. Non-residents are subject to a fine and possible tow.
Newburyport and Plum Island
Most beaches in Greater Newburyport are open to the public, but in many cases, local officials are trimming the number of parking spaces to limit crowds to encourage social distancing during the pandemic.
Plum Island's beaches are open to the public, although no lifeguards are on duty at the island's beaches in Newbury or Newburyport. Swimming is not allowed on the Merrimack River side of the island; swimmers may only use the ocean to the right of North Point.
The Newburyport parking lot on the north end of Plum Island is open daily to the public, with paid parking enforced between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekends. None of the lot's approximately 150 spaces have been closed off.
Day passes for the lot cost $10 for residents and $15 for non-residents during the week. On weekends, it's $12 for residents and $20 for non-residents.
The beach at Sandy Point Reservation, located on the southern tip of Plum Island, is open to the public with very limited parking, about 30 spaces. Sandy Point closes at sunset.
Salisbury
Salisbury beaches are open to the public, but town officials have cut 100 parking spaces from the town's 800-space municipal lot near the beach to help cap the number of out-of-town visitors.
Parking in the Salisbury municipal lot costs $2 an hour and is enforced from 8 a.m. to midnight.
The beach at Salisbury State Reservation is open as usual to the public, daily from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The state has not cut any of the reservation's approximately 1,700 parking spaces. No reservations are needed, with availability on a first-come, first-served basis.
Vehicles with Massachusetts license plates still pay the usual $14 per day to park, but out-of-state vehicles are now being charged $40 — twice the usual price — in an effort to discourage movement between states.
All of Salisbury State Reservation's restrooms are open.