Health officials criticize state's vaccine approach

BOSTON - Local public health officials say they've been sidelined as the state shifts COVID-19 vaccines to large sites and regional collaboratives, causing delays and confusion among the elderly and other high-risk residents.
During a live-streamed hearing on Tuesday, representatives of local health boards told members of the Legislature's Joint Committee on COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness and Management that the state hasn't been willing to accept community vaccination sites in its distribution plans.
"The administration has spent hundreds of millions more of taxpayer dollars to hire consultants, private organizations to manage clinics, while ignoring the plans and capabilities of local health departments," said Dawn Carmen Sibor, executive director of the Massachusetts Health Officers Association.
She said "inconsistent and ever-changing messages" from the state's COVID-19 Command Center about the availability of vaccines for local health departments "has caused unnecessary confusion, fear and increased vaccine hesitancy."
Faced with limited supplies of vaccine from the federal government, Gov. Charlie Baker's administration in March began curtailing some deliveries for community clinics serving local residents.
The changes diverted vaccines to mass sites, pharmacies, regional collaboratives and community health centers in many of the state's hardest-hit communities, including Lawrence, Methuen and Haverhill, aiming to reach communities of color and other high-risk groups.
Baker said the goal was to get more shots into people's arms by scaling up the capacity at mass sites, retail pharmacies and regional collaboratives.
Thomas Carbone, Andover's public health director, said many elderly residents are wary of going to one of the state's mass vaccination sites, such as one at Gillette Stadium.
He said thousands of residents age 70 and older in a regional public health coalition that includes Andover haven't been vaccinated, weeks after they became eligible.
"Many of these people have told me they will not be getting vaccine because they cannot or will not make the trip to a large capacity site," Carbone told the committee. "This is a missed opportunity for vaccinations."
Baker, who also testified during Tuesday's hearing, defended his administration's strategy. He said claims that local health boards were "cut off" are "untrue."
"Some have claimed there are whole regions of the state where there are no vaccination sites available. That's also not true," Baker told the panel. "There is no region of the state that lacks access."
Baker ticked off details of the state's improving COVID-19 metrics and increasing numbers of vaccinated residents, which include some of the state's most vulnerable. He noted the mass-vaccination sites account for only about 15% of nearly 3 million doses that have been administered in the state.
"The mass-vax sites are a piece of this puzzle," he said, adding that Massachusetts is now among the top five states for administering doses of the vaccine, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"We have a long way to go and a ton more work to do, and I wouldn't begin to say that we don't," Baker said. "But I believe we made the right decision."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com
||||