SALEM — State leaders are sounding alarms after opioid-related overdose deaths increased by 5% in 2020 compared to the prior year.
A release from the state's Department of Public Health last week listed Salem among communities in the state that saw a significant increase in overdose deaths last year, with 15 deaths in 2019 and 20 last year, according to state data. Boston, Brockton, Holyoke, Stoughton, Weymouth and Worcester are also listed.
"As with all things, the pandemic has only made things that were already bad... worse," said Maggie Brennan, CEO of North Shore Community Health. "We've only seen an increase in the number of patients who are needing and wanting services we provide. We've seen a double-digit increase in the number of patients we're seeing, the number of visits we did last year."
While heroin use is on a continuing decline and was a factor in 14% of overdose deaths last year, fentanyl showed up in 92% of toxicology reports tied to overdose deaths last year, according to state officials.
Overdose deaths increased in Danvers increased from five in 2019 to nine last year, and Topsfield increased from one death to two. Otherwise, other communities served by The Salem News saw either decreases in deaths or no deaths reported.
Agencies around the state reported 2,104 opioid-related overdose deaths last year, up 102 from the prior year. That also was the highest toll the state has seen since the last peak of 2,102 deaths in 2016. Though Massachusetts was among the states with the lowest increase last year, efforts to combat the health crisis are likewise increasing.
"These trends make clear we have to redouble our efforts," said Gov. Charlie Baker. "That’s why we have continued to ensure access to life-saving tools like naloxone, focus on prevention strategies especially in communities of color, and provide pathways to treatment and supports for those struggling with addiction."
The state's focus targets communities of color. Black residents had a 57% increase in their death rate over the prior year, the demographic with the largest increase, state data shows. Asian Pacific Islander residents saw a 27% increase, and Hispanic residents saw 9% more deaths over the prior year.
“The disparities in overdose trends among Black men underscore the need to continue our public health-centered, data-driven approach to the opioid epidemic that is disproportionately impacting high-risk, high-need priority populations,” said state public health commissioner Monica Bharel. “Too many families have lost loved ones to overdoses and we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing recovery supports needed, especially for those hardest hit by the opioid crisis.”
The opioid crisis also appears selective in which communities it hits. With Salem identified as a hotspot, two of its neighbors — Beverly and Lynn — aren't seeing similar trends. Lynn has been identified by the state as a leader in decreasing case counts, and Beverly has shown fluctuating numbers that keep the Garden City at about 50 to 60 calls for service (not deaths) per year, according to Beverly police Public Information Officer Mike Boccuzzi. Deaths in Beverly fell from 17 in 2019 to 14 last year, and Lynn fell from 56 to 47, according to the state.
Rob Slocum, director of Medication for Addiction Treatment at North Shore Community Health, said Salem had the biggest increase in clients among communities the organization reaches. But part of that might have to do with how the pandemic impacted access to health care, he explained. Remote appointments led to more frequent appointments and more access to care.
But the pandemic keeps increasing the need for services at the same time, according to Slocum.
"We've really increased the amount of treatment we're providing," he said. "That's probably being offset by the trauma of this pandemic — the isolation, economic hardships. We're probably not reaching everyone we need to be reaching."
One solution, Slocum said, is to normalize treatment and end the stigma attached to drug addiction.
"This needs to be a routine part of primary care, just like any health condition where you need specialty care," Slocum said. "Patients need access to life-saving medication, and I look forward to the day when patients can walk into any healthcare facility and get treatment from anyone, just like they would for diabetes, heart disease, any chronic health condition."
