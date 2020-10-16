SALEM — Why would anyone support allowing a neighborhood block party in the middle of a pandemic? That's a question city health officials puzzled over earlier this week as they discussed a recent vote by the City Council that only narrowly rejected such a request.
The Board of Health was largely critical of the five councilors who voted in support of the request last week and said the other six councilors who voted "no" were at least "reasonable people." And to top it all off, the neighborhood had no intention of actually holding a block party — they just wanted the street closed on Halloween night.
The council vote last Thursday was 6-5 to deny a request from Chestnut Street to hold a block party from 5 to 10 p.m. on Oct. 31. Councilor Christine Madore, who represents the neighborhood and presented the request, noted the neighborhood didn't plan to hold a block party and was only asking so the street could be closed. That, in turn, would keep cars off the historic street as crowds packed the city on Halloween.
Madore later led the push to deny the request.
Despite the fact that the block party wasn't real, five of the councilors pressed for it to be allowed, including Steve Dibble, who represents South Salem.
Dibble said he went to a party this summer that the council had also rejected 6-5, but it was held anyway despite the council's vote. Everything was handled safely, he said, outside of cars driving on the road since it hadn't been closed.
"I found it distressing that one of the councilors made mention of another one (block party) that was voted down and said they held it anyway, without a permit, and without the road closed, and he went and it was fine," said Dave Greenbaum, the city's health agent. "I found that, honestly, disturbing."
"That's ridiculous," said Board of Health Chairman Jeremy Schiller. "That's bothersome. The board should be vocal about...that that's not what we want to be happening, at all."
"I agree," answered Greenbaum.
Some councilors, including Councilor-at-large Arthur Sargent, had argued that downtown Salem is getting so many tourists now, that a party on Chestnut Street wouldn't ever rise to the level of COVID risk that other parts of the city are being exposed to — if the block party were actually held. He further highlighted the tradition behind the request.
In response to the criticism from the Board of Health, Dibble said Thursday there was nothing illegal about the previous block party, which was held on Cedarcrest Avenue on July 25. The City Council had also rejected that request, along the same lines as the Chestnut Street decision.
"The block party was held. The neighbors promised they'd keep it below the state mandate of 100 people," Dibble said. "There was probably about 60 people, 50 people... I didn't count it, but it was less than 100 people."
Dibble said people who attended the party largely stayed in small, physically distanced groups in neighbors' driveways. The only issue was children playing in the street, which Dibble noted wasn't closed because the council had denied the block party application.
"Nothing illegal happened, nothing against the Board of Health regulations, nothing against the state mandates for COVID," he said. "If neighbors want to have a gathering that's allowed by law, then allow it. Look at Haunted Happenings and what's happening downtown, with thousands of people next to each other... Why not let a small group — not 5,000, but 50 — get together in their own driveways?"
The Board of Health, however, doesn't want gatherings like block parties held — period.
"Is it possible, or advisable, for the board to say no to block parties until we're done with this?" asked Sara Moore, a member of the board, during Tuesday's meeting. "Why are people even asking?"
Moore further said she was "just feeling incredulous" that the Chestnut Street vote came so close. "Is there a concern that a block party could actually happen if the council decides it could happen? It seems a bit risky with so many people willing to vote yes on that."
"Yes, it's definitely risky," Greenbaum said.
"Also, the board is universally saying what's happening downtown is dangerous and concerning," Schiller added. "There's no way the board would say, since it's concerning and dangerous downtown, let's have another concerning and dangerous party somewhere else. We're saying that's of concern, so therefore, we wouldn't want another area of concern."
Greenbaum said he "couldn't agree with you more," to which Schiller added, "I'm glad (Chestnut Street) was voted down by six reasonable people."
The board's next regular meeting is Nov. 10, but the meeting Tuesday night wrapped up with officials noting they could call an emergency session sooner should further concerns — specifically tied to the volume of visitors flocking to Salem — require the board to act.
