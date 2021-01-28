SALEM — Steve Zippilli, a 64-year-old Witch City resident, said the shot he had just received in the arm — the first dose of the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19 — is a matter of civic responsibility.
“Everyone has to assess it themselves,” said Zippilli, who works as a home health aide for Children’s Friend & Family Services. “But at the end of the day, it’s really important that people base it on the science and understand that if they don’t do it, they’re contributing to the continued spread of the virus, and people will continue getting sick.”
A nurse leaned into Zippilli, handing him paperwork to review and introducing him to a smartphone app that helps monitor the health of those who have received the vaccine. He nodded, looking over the information and said: “Anything that will help the cause.”
On Thursday, health officials from Beverly, Salem, Danvers, Marblehead and Swampscott held their final vaccine clinic for Phase 1 priority groups in a gymnasium on Salem State University’s South Campus. This particular group targeted “home health care workers and the non-COVID-facing medical providers, like dentists,” explained Dave Greenbaum, Salem’s health agent.
About 200 people were signed up for shots Thursday, in a process that involved registration, screening, receiving the vaccine and then waiting under medical observation for 15 minutes after to monitor any potential adverse side effects.
Phase 2 is expected to start next week, although people in the first phase who didn’t get a shot yet will be eligible in Phase 2 as well, according to Greenbaum.
Though the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was administered on Thursday and will most likely be used for the second doses to complete the vaccination process four weeks from now, individuals in Phase 2 of the rollout will likely get the Pfizer vaccine, according to Greenbaum.
“There’s a real shortage of the Moderna vaccine, not just here in Salem or any of the five communities, but state-wide and nation-wide,” he said. “We’ll be getting the Pfizer vaccine. I’m not sure when, but we have an order in.”
The five North Shore communities first came together in December after state officials asked them to collaborate on vaccine clinics for first responders, Greenbaum said.
“Because we’re doing this all together, it makes it easier to get the vaccine because we can get a larger quantity as the five communities, as opposed to if we were doing it alone,” he explained. “We were told we wouldn’t get more than 100 per community (if flying solo).”
After the success of the first-responder clinics, the state asked them to keep the regionalized clinics together going forward, according to Greenbaum.
Steven Nyakairu, a 48-year-old pastor from Waltham, said he was getting the shot because of “what makes sense in light of what’s happening on the ground.” Not to mention, he said, he’s “loving my neighbor.”
“I’m making sure I protect them from getting sick. I care about doing whatever it takes for me to show I care about my neighbor,” Nyakairu said. “That’s why I got the shot. What are our duties and responsibilities as citizens?”
And the acts of care and kindness go both ways. Suzanne Darmody, a nurse in Salem’s public health department, visibly beamed with joy as she walked through the clinic with a paper bag of baked goods donated by a person who had come for the vaccine.
“We’re grateful to be able to offer this event,” Darmody said, “so it’s just really nice to have the reciprocity.”
There was a sense from many at the clinic that defeating COVID-19 is a team effort that takes everyone’s participation — officials, citizens, and volunteers alike.
With a neon green “VOLUNTEER” vest and a smile concealed by a KN95 mask, Essex resident and Salem State professor Greg Carroll accompanied vaccine recipients throughout the afternoon. He answered questions and walked them through v-safe, a smartphone app that offers a personalized post-vaccination health check-in to help the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention monitor and improve the vaccination process.
“By and large, the people that are here are very happy to have their shots,” Carroll said. “We’re here so that we can get through it as quickly as possible, and as smoothly as possible, and learn from it so we can roll this out for everybody smoother and easier.”
It remains unclear how long members of the general public will have to wait before their chance to get vaccinated — the state is projecting that won’t be until an April to June time frame. The process to get vaccines is fluid and changes frequently, according to Greenbaum.
“We know Phase 2 begins Monday. We don’t know how long that initial priority group in Phase 2, that part of it, will last,” Greenbaum said. “If there’s all of the sudden a surge of vaccine and we can open it up to the next priority group, the state will do that.”
Until then, the only other thing officials can do is drive the point home about the importance of getting vaccinated. But this comes in the thick of debate across the country as people weigh the pros and cons of vaccination — with particular concern over the speed in which the COVID-19 vaccines were developed — and try to sift facts from misinformation.
“It’s been a long 10 months with COVID, and while I think there’s COVID fatigue, the only way to get out of this right now is with vaccines,” Greenbaum said. “The more people can do it, the sooner we can get to some sense of normalcy in regular life — something we haven’t seen since this time last year.”
That was echoed by Robert Shuman, a 73-year-old Marblehead resident who received the vaccine alongside his wife Sheila.
“The mask and vaccine are to protect other people, really. It isn’t so much about self-protecting. All the BS about not wearing a mask ‘because you don’t need it’ is ridiculous,” Shuman said. “My father was a pediatrician and physician, and he always said the great advances weren’t for medicine, but for public health.”
For more information on getting vaccinated locally, visit salem.com/vaccine.
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.
||||