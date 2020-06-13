SALEM — A disciplinary hearing for a Salem police captain who posted what city officials called a "wildly inappropriate" comment on the department's Twitter account last week has been postponed until Tuesday.
A lawyer for Capt. Kate Stephens had a scheduling conflict, police Chief Mary Butler said.
Stephens, a 24-year veteran of the force, has been on paid administrative leave since shortly after the June 1 incident.
While logged into Twitter under the department's official but rarely used account, officials said, Stephens posted a comment critical of Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Gov. Charlie Baker, equating the right to march in protest over the death of George Floyd with dining out in a restaurant.
"So you issued a permit for 10 of thousands of people to protest but I can't go to a restaurant? You are ridiculous. You and Too Tall Deval are killing this State," the post, which was addressed to Walsh, said.
The post was subsequently deleted by Stephens.
Protesters gathered outside the Salem Police Department last Friday for a demonstration calling for Stephens to be fired over the post.
