Hearing on waterfront restaurant to be held online

BEVERLY — Anyone wishing to express their opinion about a plan to build a restaurant on the Beverly waterfront can have their say on Thursday — on Zoom, of course.
The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection will hold a 2 p.m. online public hearing regarding the restaurant's application for a state waterways license. The license is the final step in the official permitting for Mission Boathouse, a proposed three-story, 350-seat restaurant at 1 Water St. near the Beverly-Salem bridge.
The city, which owns the land, has been trying to get a restaurant on the site for decades. It has signed a lease with restaurateur Marty Bloom, and his plan has been approved by the city's the Planning Board and Conservation Commission.
The project now needs the waterways license from the state, because the restaurant would be built on filled tidelands of Beverly Harbor. The public hearing has been moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Members of the public are invited to take part in the meeting Thursday by using the link https://zoom.us/j/97092286758. A spokesman for the Department of Environmental Protection said members of the public will be allowed to ask questions of the applicant during the hearing.
People also have until June 5 to submit written comments. They can be emailed to frank.taormina@mass.gov or mailed to MassDEP Waterways Program c/o Frank Taormina, 1 Winter St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA, 02108.
Dan Finn, a resident who opposes the restaurant, said the fact that the public hearing will be held remotely is "mind blowing," but said he plans to attend.
"I'm going to go and see what it's all about," he said.
The restaurant would be built on city-owned land that has been occupied for decades by a closed McDonald's restaurant and would be demolished. The building would be three stories, but the first floor must be set aside for public access because the city bought the land in 1996 using a state grant that requires the property be open to the general public.
Under Bloom's proposal, the first floor would include a snack shop, beverage bar, public art gallery/meeting space, public restroom and waterfront retail.
Finn, who lives down the street from the site, said he is not opposed to a restaurant but 350 seats is too big.
"If this was a 125- or even 150-seat restaurant, I'd be the first person in the door," he said. "But this restaurant is way too big. It'll change this area forever."
A law firm representing residents opposed to the project wrote a letter to state and city officials in November threatening to sue to stop the project. Finn said no lawsuit has been filed, but could be at some point.
Bloom said the restaurant would help revive the Beverly waterfront, which has been marred for decades by the vacant McDonald's building. He said concerns about traffic would be alleviated by planned improvements to the intersection at the foot of the Beverly-Salem bridge.
Despite the economic upheaval caused by the pandemic, Bloom said he is still planning to go through with the project. He's hoping the restaurant can open by summer 2022.
"There's plenty of challenges, for sure, but we've got a ton of money invested at this point so we're not backing out," he said.
